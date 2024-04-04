Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the $1.09 billion prize

The winning numbers for the billion-dollar jackpot in the Powerball lottery have been announced.

According to the Powerball website, the winning numbers for today were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball 15. The Power Play was 3X.

The lucky winner gets an estimated $1.09 billion jackpot with a cash option of $527.3 million.

What’s the highest the jackpot has ever reached?

According to the Powerball, website, these are the top 10 highest jackpots ever won:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

Where to watch the Powerball drawing?

According to the Powerball website, Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here are the winning Powerball numbers for $1.09 billion jackpot