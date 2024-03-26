A winning Powerball game was sold at a South Carolina store. Check your tickets

Someone who recently bought a Powerball ticket in South Carolina narrowly missed winning one of the largest grand prizes in the lottery game’s history.

The ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn Saturday night, and because its buyer also purchased the PowerPlay option, the narrow miss turned into a $100,000 winning jackpot, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at Mo’s Convenience and Tobacco Store at 1214 Sand Bar Ferry Road in Beech Island, lottery officials said. That’s in Aiken County.

The six-figure winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and Powerball: 3.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the convenience store is expected to receive a $1,000 commission for selling the winning game.

In addition to the $100,000 winning game, two separate $50,000 prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Murrells Inlet, respectively, prior to Saturday’s drawing, according to the release.

Because there was no grand prize winner on either Saturday or Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $865 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.