A winning Powerball game was sold at a Kroger in South Carolina. Check your tickets

The Powerball grand prize has swelled to more than a billion dollars, but someone who recently bought a ticket at a grocery store in South Carolina nearly captured the game’s jackpot.

In Saturday’s drawing, a ticket bought at a Kroger missed the jackpot by one number, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

While the ticket buyer narrowly missed out on a 10-figure jackpot, they will receive a $50,000 consolation prize.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the Kroger super market on Whiskey Road in Aiken, lottery officials said.

The five-figure winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and Powerball: 23.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the Kroger store is expected to receive a commission for selling the winning game.

Because there was no grand prize winner on either Saturday or Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $1.09 billion, the fourth largest in the game’s history, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.