A winning Powerball game was sold at a gas station in South Carolina. Check your tickets

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Carolina narrowly missed out on winning the game’s current nine-figure grand prize.

A ticket bought prior to Monday’s drawing missed the jackpot by one number, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

As a consolation for coming so close, the ticket buyer won a $100,000 prize, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

The ticket that was one number shy of winning the Powerball grand prize was sold at the KC Mart gas station/convenience store at 701 South Buncombe Road in Greer, officials said.

The six-figure winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 11, 38, 47, 67, 69 and Powerball: 14.

Because the ticket buyer also purchased the PowerPlay option their prize was doubled to $100,000 when that number was a “2.”

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1-in-913,129, according to the release.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

When the ticket is claimed, the Upstate convenience store is expected to receive a commission for selling the winning game.

In addition to the $100,000 winning game, more than 9,000 players in South Carolina won prizes in Monday’s drawing, according to the release.

Because there was no grand prize winner on Monday, the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $178 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.