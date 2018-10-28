Winning numbers for Powerball's $750 million jackpot drawn

(Reuters) - Are you a newly minted millionaire?

The winning numbers for the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot, the fourth largest in the lottery history, were drawn Saturday night.

The numbers are 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and Powerball of 04.

No winning tickets were immediately announced.

This is the second astronomical lottery drawing this week, with the $1.537 billion Mega Millions lottery drawn on Tuesday with one winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

The winner or shared winners of Mega Millions $2 ticket have not yet stepped forward publicly. The prize is just shy of the world record.

If someone wins Saturday's Powerball they will have the option of an immediate cash payment of $428.6 million, or the $750 million prize paid out over 29 years, according to the lottery.

Powerball lottery tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and use the money to support public schools or to meet other needs.





(Reporting by Rich McKay; additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien)