Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for Saturday’s $750 million Powerball, which is the ninth-largest jackpot of all time

The winning numbers are: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51, and the Powerball number is 3. The power play for this draw is 2X.

Lottery jackpot winners are given the option of receiving the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or electing to take a lump sum payment, which is paid immediately, but less than the total jackpot amount.

The cash value for Saturday’s jackpot is an estimated $360.8 million.

There has been no Powerball jackpot winner since a lucky ticket was purchased in Michigan on Jan. 1.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a group of people purchased the winning ticket for a $1.76 billion jackpot in Kern County in October 2023. That was the second-largest prize in history.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.1 billion. On Friday, someone from Riverside County won three-quarters of $1 million.

The California Lottery said nobody hit all five numbers and the Mega number, but one sold ticket did match five numbers. That ticket was sold at a Shell gas station located at 2192 West Ramsey Street in Banning.

