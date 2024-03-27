Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Record jackpots in both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have close to $2 billion up for grabs this week.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth a jackpot estimated at $1.13 billion.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers are 07, 11, 22, 29, and 38; the Mega Ball is 04 and the Megaplier is 2X.

All jackpot winners in both lotteries have the option of receiving a lesser, one-time payment or receiving the full jackpot through annual payments over the next 30 years. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth a one-time payment of $537.5 million.

Tuesday’s jackpot is the sixth time the Mega Millions top prize has surpassed $1 billion, and the third time in the last two years.

The top 10 Mega Millions jackpots are:

$1.602 billion — Aug. 8, 2023 $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018 $1.348 billion — Jan. 13, 2023 $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022 $1.100 billion (estimated) — March 26, 2024 $1.050 billion — Jan. 22, 2021 $656 million — March 30, 2012 $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013 $543 million — July 24, 2018 $536 million — July 8, 2016

Odds of winning the jackpot by matching five numbers from 1 to 70 and a gold Mega Ball from 1 to 25 is 1 in 302,575,350; the odds of winning any prize is 1 in 37. The odds don’t change as they are not based on the number of tickets sold, but on the chances of picking the right combination of numbers.

Powerball climbs after no winner Monday

No one matched the five numbers and the Powerball in Monday’s latest drawing, pushing Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to an estimated $865 million jackpot.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers are 07, 11, 19, 53, and 68; the Powerball is 23 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot puts it fifth on the game’s all-time jackpots. The one-time payout is worth an estimated $416.1 million.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history are:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 $865 million (estimated) — March 27, 2024 $842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021

Players must match five balls numbered 1 to 69 plus a Powerball numbered between 1 through 26 in order to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and those odds never change because they are not calculated based on the number of tickets sold, but rather the odds of picking the five white ball numbers as well as the Powerball. The odds of winning any prize in the drawing is 1 in 24.9.

