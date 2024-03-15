Winning Mega Millions numbers for March 15, 2024. Did anyone win Friday night?

The winning lottery numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, March 15, 2024 is at 10 p.m. CT. The jackpot is worth $815 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot ranks No. 6 on the game's list of largest jackpots − and just outside the top 10 biggest lottery jackpots ever in the U.S. − after no tickets matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

Grab your tickets and let's see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Friday, March 15, lottery drawing jackpot worth $815 million with a cash option of $385.1 million.

Mega Millions numbers 3/15/24

Friday night's drawing will take place at 10 p.m. CT. Tuesday night's winning numbers were 2, 16, 31, 57, 64, and the Mega Ball was 24. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions 3/15/24?

Results are pending.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

The Powerball continued to rise after nobody matched all six numbers from Wednesday night's drawing. The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $600 million with a cash option of $285.9 million.

Mega Millions 2024 lottery jackpot winners

No one has won a Mega Millions jackpot so far in 2024.

Here is the list of 10 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $815 million — March 15, 2024; TBD. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $842.4 million, Powerball — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Mega Millions drawing 3/15/24: Tonight's winning numbers, lottery results