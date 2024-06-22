Winning Mega Millions numbers for June 21, 2024. Anyone win last night's drawing jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot continued to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

Grab your tickets and let's see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Friday, June 21, lottery drawing jackpot worth $80 million with a cash option of $38.3 million.

Mega Millions numbers 6/21/24

Friday night's drawing will take place at 10 p.m. CT. Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 21, 22, 50, 55, 67, and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Friday, June 21st, 2024?

Results are pending.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing rose to an estimated $80 million with a cash option of $38.3 million, according to megamillions.com.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 27, 44, 50, 64, and the Powerball is 7. The Power Play was 3X.

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot?

The current Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $72 million with a cash option of $34.6 million, after no one matched all six Powerball numbers from Wednesday night's drawing.

Mega Millions 2024 lottery jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $560 million — June 4, 2024; Illinois $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.33 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

