Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, June 21, $80 million jackpot

Will a $2 ticket make you a multimillionaire?

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, June 18, Mega Millions drawing for $61 million, the jackpot jumped to $80 million for Friday, June 21. The cash option was $38.3 million. Check back at 11 p.m. EST Friday for winning numbers. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

Though it rolled over, it wasn’t all bad news: There was one big winner in Tuesday's drawing. A ticket purchased in Wisconsin matched 5 for a $1 million prize.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game, when winning tickets expire in Florida (it differs state by state) and lottery odds. Good luck!

What were winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, June 21, 2024?

Mega Millions lottery drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. We'll see if there's a grand prize winner, secondary win for $1 million or another rollover.

What were winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, June 18, 2024? 21-22-50-55-67 and the Mega Ball was 20

Tuesday, June 18, winning numbers were 21-22-50-55-67 and the Mega Ball was 20. Megaplier was 2x.

Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, June 7, after someone in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, June 4, drawing for $560 million. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

