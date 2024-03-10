Winning lottery ticket sold in Queens worth thousands of dollars: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A winning lottery ticket was sold in New York City on Friday, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning.

The winning ticket was for the March 8, TAKE 5 evening draw and was sold at an Anpa Wholesale located in Queens, lottery officials stated.

The lucky player matched all five numbers to win the top prize valued at $40,480. The winning numbers are 03, 09, 17, 24, and 36.

A winner has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the winning prize.

