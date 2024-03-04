Winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at Publix. It's the 3rd time this year

For the fourth time this year, there's been a winner in the Jackpot Triple Play drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Out of the four winners, three were at a Publix: two at a Publix supermarket and the third at a Publix Liquor store.

The March 1 drawing also was the fourth time this year a winning lottery ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The biggest winner was a $1 million Powerball jackpot sold at a Publix on Jan. 1.

Where was March 1 winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold?

The winning ticket in the March 1 Jackpot Triple Play drawing was sold at the Publix supermarket at 788 S.E. Becker Road in Port St. Lucie.

It was a quick-pick ticket.

What was the March 1 Jackpot Triple Play jackpot?

The winning ticket was worth $325,000.

Publix sells 2 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets in February, 1 in March

How much were February Jackpot Triple Play tickets worth?

The Feb. 13 ticket was worth $1.75 million. It remains unclaimed.

Just like Powerball and Mega Millions, once a jackpot is won, it drops and continues to grow with each subsequent drawing until another winning ticket is drawn. In Jackpot Triple Play, the minimum jackpot is $250,000.

So both the Feb. 16 and Feb. 20 jackpots were worth $250,000. Both remain unclaimed at this time.

Winning numbers for February, March Jackpot Triple Play tickets

Winning numbers for the $1.75 million jackpot Feb. 13: 8-23-28-29-44-45

Winning numbers for $250,000 jackpot Feb. 16: 3-20-24-37-39-44

Winning numbers for the $250,000 jackpot Feb. 20: 8-11-15-32-34-45

Winning numbers for the $325,000 jackpot Mar. 1: 10-13-15-16-39-41

Did you win? How do you claim the jackpot?

Prizes greater than $1 million must be claimed at the Florida Lottery headquarters. There are two payment options:

Annual payments

Cash option of a one-time, lump sum payment

How long do you have to claim your prize?

The prize must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

You have 60 days after the drawing to select the cash option. After that time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

How do you play Jackpot Triple Play?

Base ticket price: $1

Starting jackpot: $250,000

Overall odds: 1:15.24

Select six numbers from 1 through 46; or mark the quick pick box to let the terminal pick some or all of your numbers at random.

Every Jackpot Triple Play playslip allows you to play one panel manually while two other panels are filled out through Quick Pick.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at Port St. Lucie Publix wins $325,000