Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Wayne County. Could it be yours?

The Powerball jackpot is on the rise with an estimated jackpot of $935 million.

If someone matches all six balls in Saturday night's drawing, the winner would take home the grand prize, which currently has a cash option of $449.7 million. The latest Powerball jackpot is the second prize to surpass $800 million this year and the is the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 37, 46, 57, 60 and 66. The Powerball was 8, and the Power Play was 2X. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Drawings can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

Winning Powerball ticket sold at Tops in Wayne County

Although no one won Wednesday's jackpot prize, three tickets matched all five white balls, according to lottery officials. Those tickets - sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas - each won a $1 million prize. New York also sold six third-prize tickets - worth $50,000 each - including one ticket sold at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store on Walworth-Penfield Road in Walworth, Wayne County, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the Jan. 1 drawing, when a ticket purchased in Michigan matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to lottery officials.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball). The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball numbers you need to know

These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

Powerball drawings: Where to watch

You can watch Powerball drawings online. The drawing takes place in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $935 million (estimated), March 30, 2024 $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Winning Powerball ticket worth 50K sold in Wayne County: What to know