Winning TAKE 5 lottery tickets sold in NY worth thousands of dollars: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two TAKE 5 winning draws were sold in New York for Friday’s evening draw, both top-tier prizes, lottery officials announced on Saturday.

The first winning ticket was sold at a Sonoco gas station in the Bronx. Officials said the second winning ticket was sold at an Upstate Wegmans Food Market in Liverpool, N.Y.

Both tickets are worth $19,275, according to the New York Lottery website. The winning numbers from the Friday evening draw were 13, 17, 23, 33, and 36.

Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winning prize.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

