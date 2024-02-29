Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey. Here’s where and what to know

A lottery player won big playing the Powerball in New Jersey — but just missed the jackpot.

The winning ticket matched five of the white balls but not the Powerball on Wednesday, Feb. 28, officials said in a news release.

But the winner didn’t do too badly for themselves with a $2 million prize, officials said. The winning ticket originally garnered a $1 million second-tier prize, then the Power Play option doubled it.

Officials didn’t say who won or if anyone claimed the prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker’s Outlet at 123 W. Clements Bridge, Runnemede, in Camden County, officials said.

The winning numbers were 16, 26, 29, 38 and 50, and the Red Power Ball number was 6, officials said.

More than 25,000 players won $4 to $200 — about $134,157 total — in New Jersey, officials said.

Now the Powerball jackpot increases to $443 million for the Saturday, March 2, drawing, officials said.

Runnemede is about 10 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

