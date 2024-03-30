Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Illinois gas station

The $1.13 billion jackpot may have gone to a New Jersey resident, but an Illinois resident won big in Tuesday’s drawing.

A $1 million lottery ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Bartlett, which is about 60 miles southeast of Rockford. The winning ticket was sold at the RT 59 Gasoline gas station, located at 1100 W. Sterns Road.

The player matched all five numbers to win the prize.

That was not the only winner of the night, there were several other winners across the state. Two players matched four numbers and won $20,000 while five players matched four numbers and won $10,000.

More News: Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each but players can add the Power Play for $1 extra for a chance to multiply the non-jackpot prizes.

The winners have up to one year from their winning date to claim the prize, it is also encouraged that the winners write their names on the back of their tickets and store them until they are ready to claim their prize.

For more information visit the Illinois Lottery website.

Contact Hope Gadson: hgadson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Mega Millions: Illinois resident winner of $1 million ticket