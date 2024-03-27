Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Southern California

One lucky Southern Californian is the state’s newest lottery winner after the numbers for the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the Megaball number was 4. The Megaplier is 2X.

One SoCal ticket matched five numbers and will take home $1,058,180. The winning ticket was sold at D & K Liquor in Van Nuys.

However, that ticket was not the grand prize winner — that prize was claimed by a New Jersey resident who was able to match all six numbers, winning the $1.13 billion jackpot.

Tuesday night’s grand prize winner will have a big decision to make: take the annuity option or the cash payout.

If the New Jersey winner chooses the cash option, they’ll take home around $537.5 million.

The annuity option is the dollar amount you’ll most frequently see advertised when it comes to Mega Millions and Powerball. For the former, it’s currently $1.12 billion, and for the latter, $865 million.

If you select this payout method, you’ll receive a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each time until they reach the amount you won.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is about 1 in 302.6 million.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 10, 3, 17, 14 and 46 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 11.

These are the largest lottery prizes in the U.S.:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.765 billion (Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $977 million (estimated Mega millions)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.