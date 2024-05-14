Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold at Farmington grocery store

Kevin Weaver of Fairview, Illinois, won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought at County Market in Farmington.

A man from Fairview, Illinois, is $1 million richer after a trip to a grocery store in Farmington.

Kevin Weaver won the top prize on a $40 Million Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket purchased at County Market at 1090 E. Fort St., Farmington. Located about 20 miles west of Peoria, Farmington is home to just over 2,000 residents.

“I scratched the ticket in my truck in the parking lot of County Market, and I was in complete shock when I saw that I had won a million dollars,” Weaver said in a release. “I immediately called my wife, Paula, to tell her the news. She didn’t believe me until I scanned the ticket on my lottery app to prove it to her.”

Illinois lottery: Winning $1.45 million ticket sold at Peoria Heights gas station

Weaver plans to apply some of the prize toward a deferred trip to Bermuda with Paula. Several years ago, he intended to propose to her there.

“The trip was too expensive, so we never got to go,” he said. “Well, you’d better believe we will definitely be going now.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Farmington