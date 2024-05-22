Winners of Kentucky Senate primaries starting to roll in. Here's the latest

As primary election results start rolling in on Tuesday night, some familiar faces in the state Senate will have a chance to return to Frankfort next year.

Rep. Steve Rawlings, who has served as a state representative since last year, secured the Republican nomination for Senate District 11. Rawlings received 77.3% of the vote, while his challenger Duane Froelicher received 22.7% of the vote.

Senate District 11 is one of 19 Senate seats up for reelection, but only one of seven races in this year’s primary that are contested.

Without facing a Democratic candidate in the November general election, Rawlings is set to represent part of Boone County starting next year.

During his campaign, Rawlings campaigned for advocating for school choice, religious liberty and states’ rights. In this year’s legislative session, Rawlings introduced a bill that would have expanded religious freedom protections by allowing private individuals to sue one another over religious freedom violations.

Froelicher is a former Florence City Council member and current president of the Florence Rotary Club. On his campaign website, his big issues were “pro-supporting women in sports,” supporting police and veterans and advocating for small government.

Senate District 17

Matthew Nunn would have big shoes to fill if elected as the next state senator for District 17.

Nunn, who beat Julie Jaddock by receiving 67% of votes in the primary election, will have the chance to replace outgoing GOP Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer in the general election. Thayer was first elected in 2003 in a special election, and he announced in December he would not seek reelection. He hasn't closed the door to one day returning to politics, though.

Senator Damon Thayer (R) speaks to the senate during the last day of their season on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Nunn is a retired Kentucky National Guard commissioned officer and is the current vice president for enterprise risk management at Toyota Tsusho America. In his campaign, Nunn highlighted policies like supporting law enforcement and first responders and protecting “life, free speech and the Second Amendment.”

Thayer backed Nunn in the primary election and donated to his campaign in April, according to reports from the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Jaddock serves as the children’s director at Central Church in Kentucky. During her campaign, she ran on similar policies to Nunn, including supporting law enforcement and touting being “100% pro-life.”

Nunn will face Democrat candidate Kiana Fields in the November election, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Senate District 29

Another incumbent could come back to represent Eastern Kentucky. Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, won the Republican primary with 60.3% of the vote and will be running against Independent candidate David Suhr in the general election for Senate District 29. Turner has represented the district since 2021.

Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan.

His challengers Randy Thompson and Shawn Gilley won 32.8% and 6.9% of the vote, respectively.

Thompson is a former executive judge for Knott County Fiscal Court who was previously sentenced to 40 months in prison for voter fraud, The Herald Leader reported.

Meanwhile, Gilley is a member of the Letcher County Public Schools Board of Education.

Senate District 5

Republican incumbent Stephen Meredith will be seeking a third term in the Senate in the upcoming general election.

Kentucky Sen. Stephen Meredith

Meredith, who has served since 2017, won 71.71% of the vote and will face off against Democratic candidate Jamie Skudlarek to represent state Senate District 5.

Thomas Ballinger, Meredith’s challenger, received 28.3% of the vote, served in the Army and is a member of the Kentucky Beekeeper Association. His campaign website advocated for school choice, veteran representation and being “pro-second amendment.”

Meredith said in a letter on his campaign website that he decided to file for reelection because he wants to support “real and lasting solutions in the State Senate.” In his campaign platform, Meredith highlighted reducing health care costs, defending the Second Amendment and “demanding adequate funding for schools.”

This story will be updated as more races are called.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky state Senate contested primary winners