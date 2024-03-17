Winners, Egg My Yard, new academy and more in this week's community news

Pampa native wins inaugural Eric Barry Vocal Competition at WT

CANYON — A West Texas A&M Univesity graduate student won a $1,000 scholarship in a first-of-its-kind competition at the university. Taylor Lindley, a graduate student in music from Pampa, was named the winner of the first Eric Barry Vocal Competition, named for a WT alum and opera performer.

Thirteen WT music students entered and were judged by a panel consisting of Barry; Melody Rich, a member of Amarillo College’s voice faculty; and George Jackson, music director and conductor of the Amarillo Symphony.

“I feel so honored to be the grand prize winner,” Lindley said. “I am so thankful to Eric Barry for making this competition a possibility for WT vocalists, and I can’t wait to see how it grows from here.”

Taylor Lindley, center, a graduate student in music from Pampa, was named the winner of the first Eric Barry Vocal Competition on March 7. Also pictured are, from left, Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of voice and WT Opera director; George Jackson, music director and conductor of the Amarillo Symphony; Barry; and Melody Rich, a member of Amarillo College’s voice faculty. Jackson, Barry and Rich were the contest's judges.

During the March 7 competition, the panel whittled the full slate down to five finalists: Lindley; Justin Williamson, graduate student in music from Amarillo; Brooklynn King, a junior music major from Pearland; Erin Hinds, a senior music major from Amarillo; and Sarah Estes, a sophomore music major from Turpin, Oklahoma. Estes earned a $200 “encouragement” award. Williamson was invited to perform with the Amarillo Symphony in its 2024-25 season.

Barry graduated from WT in 2004 after studying both music and business. He earned a master’s degree and an artist diploma from Yale University, and in his professional career, he has performed with many of the top opera houses and symphonies in the world. He and his wife, Judge Ana Estevez, established the competition through a $25,000 endowment of an opera scholarship.

The Amarillo Symphony is delighted to announce Marlies Ballengee as the 2024 Beethoven Society Award recipient. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who exemplify outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to the Symphony's mission.

Ballengee will be formally presented with the award during the Beethoven Society Award Dinner on April 21. This annual event celebrates the Society's members, whose generous contributions are vital to the Symphony's artistic, educational, and community outreach efforts. The Beethoven Society Award recognizes members who demonstrate exemplary commitment through their time, talent, and financial support. Ballengee truly embodies this spirit.

“Marlies Ballengee's contributions to the Amarillo Symphony cannot be overstated. She and a few friends established the Beethoven Society in the 1990's and in a few short years they raised $100,000 to retire the Symphony's debt,” said Terry White, Symphony Board President. “Marlies' contributions have been large and small, from being the Symphony's main fundraiser to creating the centerpieces for the annual Beethoven Society dinners. The impact Marlies has had on the Amarillo Symphony will continue for years to come.”

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award," shared Ms. Ballengee. "Being recognized is truly meaningful to me. As the Development Chair alongside then-President Coney Burgess, I was proud to be part of launching the Beethoven Society. Witnessing their incredible achievements and remaining involved for the past 30 years has been a privilege."

The Amarillo Symphony extends its deepest gratitude to Ballengee and all Beethoven Society members for their invaluable contributions. Their ongoing support ensures that the power and beauty of music continue to enrich the lives of countless individuals throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society raising funds through Easter egg initiatives

The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society is offering two fun Easter related items on its website to help raise funds to support its program and costs for its animals. The deadline to order both options online is March 23.

For Egg My Yard, (from $25), people can order a desired amount of prefilled eggs to be hidden/scattered in their yards at night so that they can wake up to a fun Easter surprise and a special note from the Easter bunny. There are even options for "fur babies to use their sniffers to hunt for some goodies," as well.

With an Egg My Yard Sponsorship ($20), citizens can sponsor an egg hunt for one of the animals in its program. "The animals in our program want to get in on the Easter fun, too!" Any overages in sponsorships will go toward extra food/treats for the organization's animals.

For more information, visit their website, www.amarillo-panhandle-hs.org/shop/holiday and scroll down for links to the Easter options.

Amarillo MPO policy committee to meet March 21

The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee will meet on March 21 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in room 275 of the Simms Bldg.

The public will be permitted to offer public comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting. Agenda items include discuss and consider resolution to support City of Amarillo as recipient of FTA Funds, discuss and consider future meeting times for MPO Policy Committee meetings, consider logo for MPO, discuss summary of UPWP Funds, consider additional planner for MPO, consider Cat 7 & 9 projects, and receive a draft of the 2025-2028 TIP.

CANYON – The City of Canyon is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Enriquez to Director of Public Works and the hiring of Tanner Devenney as the new Assistant Director of Public Works. This comes after the retirement of Dan Reese as the Director of Public Works since 2004.

Reese’s last day as director was March 8, totaling nearly 20 years of service to the City of Canyon. During his time at the city, Reese oversaw millions of dollars in Capital Improvement Projects and worked under three city managers.

“Dan’s selfless leadership over the past 19 plus years has been a true blessing to the community of Canyon and to help provide exemplary service to our customers,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “Under his leadership, we have continued to take our utilities to the next level. His wisdom and desire to help others will be dearly missed.”

Enriquez, who has held the title of Assistant Director of Public Works since 2021, has worked for the City of Canyon for a total of 13 years. Enriquez is a Certified Public Manager and Certified Floodplain Manager and earned his Bachelor’s from WTAMU in Civil Engineering. Following the announcement of Enriquez’s promotion last fall, the city conducted an open search for a new Assistant Director of Public Works. Devenney was chosen as the ideal candidate and will start this March.

The City of Canyon is proud to announce the hiring of Tanner Devenney as the new Assistant Director of Public Works.

Devenney, an Engineer In Training, graduated from WTAMU with a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. He has worked for the last seven years at the City of Amarillo as an engineer and project manager.

More information on the public works department can be found at www.CanyonTX.gov/692/Public-Works.

RCSO: Construction to close portion of Rockwell Road through April

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office noted this week that due to major road construction, Rockwell Road between Soncy Road/FM 2590 and Turtle Dove Lane will be closed for about six weeks due to construction.

The project was set to begin on March 14 and will last until the end of April. During this time, construction willbe done to repair drainage structure installation in Spring Draw.

The entire portion of the road surface will have to be removed in order to adequately install the new drainage structures, the sheriff's office said.

From left, Lawana Pulliam, Jamie Copley, Breanna Freeman, Stephanie Schilling, Angela James, LaDonna Parks, Debbie Davis, Haylee Monden, and Amanda Cothrin. Plemons Stinnett Phillips Consolidated Independent School District (PSP CISD) is excited to announce the launch of an Early Learning Academy, in partnership with Region 16 Education Service Center, starting August 2024.

Early Learning Academy launching August 2024 in Stinnett

STINNETT – Plemons Stinnett Phillips Consolidated Independent School District (PSP CISD) is excited to announce the launch of an Early Learning Academy, in partnership with Region 16 Education Service Center, starting August 2024.

“This groundbreaking initiative represents a significant milestone in addressing the critical need for early childhood education in our community,” said Jamie Copley, PSP CISD superintendent. “We are set to bring the best in early education to PSP CISD through this collaboration with Region 16 and provide children ages birth to four years old with tools to give them every advantage for success. We are looking forward to welcoming new students and families to the PSP CISD Early Learning Academy in the 2024-25 school year.”

This initiative came about after PCP CISD engaged in a strategic planning process to identify key priorities within the community and school district. With no existing early childhood centers available in the community, recruiting and retaining quality staff with young children has been a challenge for PCP CISD. Additionally, families expressed a desire for a trusted program that would support the overall development of their children.

Informational meetings for parents will be held after spring break. The meeting dates will be announced on the PSP CISD website and district Facebook page. Enrollment information will be shared at the meetings.

AFD recognizes city employees for help fighting fires

The Amarillo Fire Department recognized five City of Amarillo Street Department employees for their help during the recent fires. According to a social media post, "These amazing individuals played a crucial role in reloading water into the fire trucks and skillfully running the blades. Their hands-on commitment ensured our firefighters had the tools they needed."

AFD saluted the dedication and teamwork of Frank Shaw, Equipment Operator III Motorgrader; Alberto Trevino, Equipment Operator IV Motorgrader; Anthony O’Connor, Equipment Operator III Motorgrader; Tylor Genn, Equipment Operator IV Motorgrader; and Don Fincher, Equipment I Truck Driver.

Nominations open for National Golden Spur and Working Cowboy Awards

Nominations are now open for the National Golden Spur Award and the Ranching Heritage Association (RHA) Working Cowboy Award.

Nominations can be submitted at goldenspurhonors.com or paper forms can be downloaded from the site and mailed. Nominations for 2024 recipients will be open through May 1.

“The National Golden Spur Award is the most prestigious national honor given to one person by the ranching and livestock industries,” explained Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center. “The addition of the RHA Working Cowboy Award has allowed the industry to recognize those folks who take care of livestock on a daily basis.”

Presentation of the National Golden Spur Award is a joint annual recognition given by six of the leading national and state ranching and livestock organizations: American Quarter Horse Association, National Cattlemen’s Foundation, Ranching Heritage Association, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau, and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock and honored with the “The Rancher” bronze-sculpture presentation piece.

The RHA Working Cowboy Award recipient is selected by a committee of ranching peers from nominations received. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock and presented with a pair of custom spurs and a $5,000 cash award.

For additional information about the awards, past recipients, and 2024 event, visit goldenspurhonors.com.

WT expands tuition discount to part-time employees, families

CANYON — Many part-time employees of West Texas A&M University and their families may now be eligible for half-off tuition and mandatory fees.

In a March 13 memo, WT President Walter V. Wendler announced that, beginning with this year’s Summer 1 session, the University’s Employee and Family Tuition and Fees Reduction program also would apply to employees who work 50 percent or more of the hours of a full-time employee. Their spouses and dependent children also are eligible.

“The waiver was inspired, in part, by the collaborative spirit across the campus community and is an expression of appreciation and support for faculty and staff,” Wendler wrote. “Thank you to the WT Staff Council and Faculty Senate for their leadership in seeking better educational benefits for employees and their extended families.”

About 150 employees or their dependents have taken advantage of the waiver since its launch in May 2022. The discount applies to both baccalaureate or graduate degrees, but not to certificate programs, non-degree applicable courses or second bachelor’s degrees. It also does not cover course materials, housing or meal costs.

Other conditions, including financial aid benefits, may apply, as well. The waiver is considered a taxable benefit only for dependent graduate students, per IRS guidelines. Students must remain in good academic standing to continue qualifying for the waiver..

TxDOT Amarillo: Safety upgrades coming to Hwys. 136, 152 in region

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, crews are set to begin work soon on multiple projects on highways 136 and 152 in Carson and Hutchinson counties. The roads will undergo several safety improvements such as pavement re-surfacing and repair, ADA improvements, and passing lanes.

From the North Borger Traffic Circle to Jefferson Street, crews will make several improvements to ADA infrastructure. The project includes the construction of curb ramps, sidewalks, and other pedestrian elements. The project is expected to begin next Monday, March 18 with an expected completion in December 2024.

Beginning at the the Spur 246 intersection in Borger and ending at the Carson County line, crews will resurface Hwy. 152. This project is expected to start next Wednesday, March 20 with an expected completion in August 2024.

Starting just south of Stinnett and ending at the North Borger Traffic Circle, Hwy. 136 will undergo various improvements such as pavement repair, signing and striping, and overlay work. The expected start date is Thursday, April 4 with an expected completion in August 2024.

From the Hutchinson County line to the Gray County line, crews will construct periodic passing lanes, make pavement repairs as well as laying down new overlay. The expected start date for paving operations is early April 2024 with an expected completion in April 2025.

