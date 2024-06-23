Winners announced for 2024 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 20th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville has wrapped up, so News 2 would like to congratulate all of the lucky winners!

Mike Chandler of Columbia took home the Tickets on Sale Prize, an E-Z-GO RXV Golf Cart, courtesy of Mikey’s Motors.

Alvin Buck of Brentwood won the Early Bird Prize, which means he will enjoy gas and groceries for a year, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

The winner of the Bonus Prize — a Michael Phelps LSX 900 Hot Tub, courtesy of Nashville Hot Tubs & Swim Spas and Master Spas — was Dena Davis of Nolensville.

The Open House Sweepstakes Prize winner, Samantha Vaden of Owensboro, Kentucky, received American Airlines AAdvantage miles, valued at $5,000, courtesy of American Airlines.

Finally, Linda Hammonds of Rockvale won the St. Jude Dream Home! The 3,000 square-foot home, built by Signature Homes in the June Lake community of Spring Hill, has an estimated value of $750,000, as well as the following features:

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Americana front porch living

10 foot ceilings

Chef’s kitchen with entertainment space

Studio bonus space with bath

Local Sponsors:

Additional local support provided by: Home Staging by The Linen Duck Boutique Interiors in Columbia, TN

National Sponsors:

Each ticket for the community service project cost $100 and 22,222 tickets were sold, raising $2.2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

