And the winner is... See what was picked as the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa
Iowans have spoken and the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa is the ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler manufactured by the iconic Pella-based Vermeer Corp. founded in 1948.
The baler is highly maneuverable and is designed and manufactured to automate much of the hay-baling process, a huge boon for livestock producers.
“My grandfather was a farmer. He founded Vermeer on a spirit of innovation by simply searching for a better way to do hard work. Receiving this award is incredibly special as it indicates his legacy continues on,” Mindi Vanden Bosch, Vermeer vice president of operations, said in a news release.
“I am proud of the cool equipment we build and even more proud of the team who designs, builds and supports it. I'm also proud to have been nominated alongside an incredible line up of cool things made in Iowa. Thanks to ABI (Iowa Association of Business and Industry who sponsored the event with MidwestOne Bank) for bringing awareness to everything made in our great state,” Vanden Bosch said.
Vermeer was crowned the winner on Wednesday at ABI’s annual conference in the Quad Cities.
Vermeer prevailed over a Final Four field that also included:
Custom-built pipe organs from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City. The company makes the organs for churches, schools, public spaces and private individuals.
Musco Sports Lighting from Musco Lighting in Oskaloosa. The company makes and installs lights used at sports venues all over the world, including for the Olympics.
Safe T Homes from Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. Sukup uses the same sturdy design as it does for its grain bins to make metal housing that can withstand extreme weather condition in developing countries.
The road to the crown for Vermeer was a long one. It started with Iowans nominating 67 products in late March and early April on products ranging from cat litter and butter braids to motor homes and floating Tiki bars. After a popular vote, the field was narrowed down to 16 with three more votes from Iowans before Vermeer emerged with the crown.
This marks the first year for the contest in Iowa, which is joining nearly 20 states that name a coolest product annually.
“The Coolest Thing Made in Iowa showcases the best of Iowa manufacturing,” Mike Ralston, ABI president, said in the news release announcing the winner. “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and especially to the entire team at Vermeer.”
The contest gives ABI and MidwestOne Bank the opportunity to spotlight a big component of Iowa’s economy: manufacturing. It accounts for more than 17% of the gross state product and in excess of 14% of Iowa’s employment, at 225,000 workers, and generated over $38 billion in economic output in 2021, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
These were the original 67 products nominated from which the winner was eventually selected:
2000-CG extruder, Insta-Pro International, Grimes
75 Pro Series bait rank, Creek Bank Tanks, Corning
AERO 59 Series NASCAR Wheel, AERO Race Wheels Inc., Estherville
Any Flow yard hydrant, Merrill Manufacturing, Storm Lake
Artisan baked goods display boxes, Big River Packaging, Clinton
Atlas Bladesmith Forge, Atlas Knife & Tool, Altoona
Bin Buster Hazy IPA, Titonka Brewing Company, Titonka
Blue Bunny Mini Swirls, Wells Enterprises, Le Mars
Brent Avalanche 2598, Brent, Shell Rock
Bulldog Honey Kolsch, Confluence Brewing Co., Des Moines
Butter Braid pastries, Country Maid Inc., West Bend
Coca-Cola Classic, Atlantic Bottling Co., Atlantic
Conductor rail, Conductix-Wampfler, Harlan
Custom-built pipe organ, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders Ltd., Lake City
Dandelion wine, Ackerman Winery, Marengo
Deal's Orchard Hard Cider, Deal's Orchard, Jefferson
DRI-12, Deep Root Irrigation, West Burlington
Easy Eddy, Big Grove Brewery, Iowa City
Explosion-proof electric motor, Bodine Electric Co., Peosta
F530 farm skid, Appanoose Manufactured Products, Moulton
Fiberglass pedal boats, Kay Park Recreation, Janesville
Gourmet Dog Treats Woofables, The Gourmet Dog Bakery, Coralville
Gushers!, General Mills, Cedar Rapids
High-speed disc blade, Osmundson Manufacturing Co., Perry
HSP1-I industrial 3D printer, HartSmart Products, Urbandale
iHydrant smart fire hydrant, Clow Valve Co., Oskaloosa
Inception electric fireplace, Hearth and Home Technologies, Mount Pleasant
Industrial conveyor parts washer, Precision Metal Works, Maquoketa
Insulated Bering Bib-DI200, Dickson Industries Inc., Des Moines
IRIS Circadian SkyCeiling, Sky Factory Inc., Fairfield
Jackson knobs, Jackson Manufacturing Inc., Maquoketa
KLIMB dog training platform, Blue-9 Pet Products, Maquoketa
Kreg pocket hole jig 320, Kreg Tool, Huxley
Life Line ambulance, Life Line Emergency Vehicles Inc., Sumner
Marshalltown Hamburger Trowel, Marshalltown tools, Marshalltown
MAX Mobile LED trailer, Insane Impact, Des Moines
MCG Bio plant markers, MCG BioComposites LLC, Maquoketa,
MealMeter2.0, PigEasy LLC, Templeton
Medium and linerboard paper, International Paper, Cedar Rapids
Mold for injection molding,, MSI MOLDBUILDERS, Cedar Rapids
Neva's Noodles, Neva's Noodles LLC, Chariton
OTR tire service truck, Stellar Industries, Garner
Over the Ivy Czech-Style Pilsner, Confluence Brewing Co., Des Moines
Percival Scientific controlled environment room, Percival Scientific Inc., Perry
Power Tower, EFCO Corp., Des Moines
Ranch cotton candy, Chocolate Storybook dba Fairy Tale Cotton Candy, Des Moines
S-975 Express Plus softmount washer, Dexter Laundry, Fairfield
Safe T Home, Sukup Manufacturing Co., Sheffield
See & Spray, John Deere, Ankeny
Shoe-ute, Yunga Tart LLC, Hawarden
Single-barrel straight bourbon, Century Farms Distillery, Spencer
Smart Fence Alarm, Insulights, Akron
Sports lighting, Musco Lighting, Oskaloosa
Streetrod golf cars, Streetrod Golf Cars, Montezuma
The Iowa Candle, Candle Creek Farms, Mallard
Thelma's ice cream sandwich, Thelma's, Des Moines
Tiki bar boats, Big Huts, Princeton
Tillman's Small Batch Whiskey, Wildcat Distilling Co., Duncombe
Tomato slicer, Rada Manufacturing Co., Waverly
Transmissions and torque converters, Fort Dodge Transmission, Fort Dodge
Trolley car, GOMACO Trolley, Ida Grove
Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler, Vermeer Corp., Pella
Volumetric concrete mixer, Cemen Tech, Indianola
Warren Lift, MikeWay LLC, Burlington
Wilcox All Pro 202s, Wilcox All-Pro Inc., Montezuma
Winnebago Revel, Winnebago Industries, Lake Mills
World's Best Cat Litter, KENT Corp., Muscatine
