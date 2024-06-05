And the winner is... See what was picked as the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa

Iowans have spoken and the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa is the ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler manufactured by the iconic Pella-based Vermeer Corp. founded in 1948.

The baler is highly maneuverable and is designed and manufactured to automate much of the hay-baling process, a huge boon for livestock producers.

“My grandfather was a farmer. He founded Vermeer on a spirit of innovation by simply searching for a better way to do hard work. Receiving this award is incredibly special as it indicates his legacy continues on,” Mindi Vanden Bosch, Vermeer vice president of operations, said in a news release.

The self-propelled baler manufactured by Vermeer Corp. in Pella is winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Iowa contest.

“I am proud of the cool equipment we build and even more proud of the team who designs, builds and supports it. I'm also proud to have been nominated alongside an incredible line up of cool things made in Iowa. Thanks to ABI (Iowa Association of Business and Industry who sponsored the event with MidwestOne Bank) for bringing awareness to everything made in our great state,” Vanden Bosch said.

Vermeer was crowned the winner on Wednesday at ABI’s annual conference in the Quad Cities.

Vermeer prevailed over a Final Four field that also included:

Custom-built pipe organs from Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City. The company makes the organs for churches, schools, public spaces and private individuals.

Musco Sports Lighting from Musco Lighting in Oskaloosa. The company makes and installs lights used at sports venues all over the world, including for the Olympics.

Safe T Homes from Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield. Sukup uses the same sturdy design as it does for its grain bins to make metal housing that can withstand extreme weather condition in developing countries.

The road to the crown for Vermeer was a long one. It started with Iowans nominating 67 products in late March and early April on products ranging from cat litter and butter braids to motor homes and floating Tiki bars. After a popular vote, the field was narrowed down to 16 with three more votes from Iowans before Vermeer emerged with the crown.

This marks the first year for the contest in Iowa, which is joining nearly 20 states that name a coolest product annually.

“The Coolest Thing Made in Iowa showcases the best of Iowa manufacturing,” Mike Ralston, ABI president, said in the news release announcing the winner. “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and especially to the entire team at Vermeer.”

The contest gives ABI and MidwestOne Bank the opportunity to spotlight a big component of Iowa’s economy: manufacturing. It accounts for more than 17% of the gross state product and in excess of 14% of Iowa’s employment, at 225,000 workers, and generated over $38 billion in economic output in 2021, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

These were the original 67 products nominated from which the winner was eventually selected:

2000-CG extruder, Insta-Pro International, Grimes

75 Pro Series bait rank, Creek Bank Tanks, Corning

AERO 59 Series NASCAR Wheel, AERO Race Wheels Inc., Estherville

Any Flow yard hydrant, Merrill Manufacturing, Storm Lake

Artisan baked goods display boxes, Big River Packaging, Clinton

Atlas Bladesmith Forge, Atlas Knife & Tool, Altoona

Bin Buster Hazy IPA, Titonka Brewing Company, Titonka

Blue Bunny Mini Swirls, Wells Enterprises, Le Mars

Brent Avalanche 2598, Brent, Shell Rock

Bulldog Honey Kolsch, Confluence Brewing Co., Des Moines

Butter Braid pastries, Country Maid Inc., West Bend

Coca-Cola Classic, Atlantic Bottling Co., Atlantic

Conductor rail, Conductix-Wampfler, Harlan

Custom-built pipe organ, Dobson Pipe Organ Builders Ltd., Lake City

Dandelion wine, Ackerman Winery, Marengo

Deal's Orchard Hard Cider, Deal's Orchard, Jefferson

DRI-12, Deep Root Irrigation, West Burlington

Easy Eddy, Big Grove Brewery, Iowa City

Explosion-proof electric motor, Bodine Electric Co., Peosta

F530 farm skid, Appanoose Manufactured Products, Moulton

Fiberglass pedal boats, Kay Park Recreation, Janesville

Gourmet Dog Treats Woofables, The Gourmet Dog Bakery, Coralville

Gushers!, General Mills, Cedar Rapids

High-speed disc blade, Osmundson Manufacturing Co., Perry

HSP1-I industrial 3D printer, HartSmart Products, Urbandale

iHydrant smart fire hydrant, Clow Valve Co., Oskaloosa

Inception electric fireplace, Hearth and Home Technologies, Mount Pleasant

Industrial conveyor parts washer, Precision Metal Works, Maquoketa

Insulated Bering Bib-DI200, Dickson Industries Inc., Des Moines

IRIS Circadian SkyCeiling, Sky Factory Inc., Fairfield

Jackson knobs, Jackson Manufacturing Inc., Maquoketa

KLIMB dog training platform, Blue-9 Pet Products, Maquoketa

Kreg pocket hole jig 320, Kreg Tool, Huxley

Life Line ambulance, Life Line Emergency Vehicles Inc., Sumner

Marshalltown Hamburger Trowel, Marshalltown tools, Marshalltown

MAX Mobile LED trailer, Insane Impact, Des Moines

MCG Bio plant markers, MCG BioComposites LLC, Maquoketa,

MealMeter2.0, PigEasy LLC, Templeton

Medium and linerboard paper, International Paper, Cedar Rapids

Mold for injection molding,, MSI MOLDBUILDERS, Cedar Rapids

Neva's Noodles, Neva's Noodles LLC, Chariton

OTR tire service truck, Stellar Industries, Garner

Over the Ivy Czech-Style Pilsner, Confluence Brewing Co., Des Moines

Percival Scientific controlled environment room, Percival Scientific Inc., Perry

Power Tower, EFCO Corp., Des Moines

Ranch cotton candy, Chocolate Storybook dba Fairy Tale Cotton Candy, Des Moines

S-975 Express Plus softmount washer, Dexter Laundry, Fairfield

Safe T Home, Sukup Manufacturing Co., Sheffield

See & Spray, John Deere, Ankeny

Shoe-ute, Yunga Tart LLC, Hawarden

Single-barrel straight bourbon, Century Farms Distillery, Spencer

Smart Fence Alarm, Insulights, Akron

Sports lighting, Musco Lighting, Oskaloosa

Streetrod golf cars, Streetrod Golf Cars, Montezuma

The Iowa Candle, Candle Creek Farms, Mallard

Thelma's ice cream sandwich, Thelma's, Des Moines

Tiki bar boats, Big Huts, Princeton

Tillman's Small Batch Whiskey, Wildcat Distilling Co., Duncombe

Tomato slicer, Rada Manufacturing Co., Waverly

Transmissions and torque converters, Fort Dodge Transmission, Fort Dodge

Trolley car, GOMACO Trolley, Ida Grove

Vermeer ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler, Vermeer Corp., Pella

Volumetric concrete mixer, Cemen Tech, Indianola

Warren Lift, MikeWay LLC, Burlington

Wilcox All Pro 202s, Wilcox All-Pro Inc., Montezuma

Winnebago Revel, Winnebago Industries, Lake Mills

World's Best Cat Litter, KENT Corp., Muscatine

