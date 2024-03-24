Winner named in sweet bread challenge; Nite Owl diner could see new owner: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Somerset native Adam Gauthier was indicted Friday by a Bristol County grand jury in connection to the Christmas night crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge that killed a Seekonk couple and their teenage grandson. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, Gauthier, 41, of New York City, was indicted on three counts of motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Four people, as of this writing, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of Resiliency Preparatory Academy senior Colus Jamal Mills-Good on Rock Street in Fall River March 14. Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River, was arraigned Friday morning in Fall River District Court, held without bail, and accused of being the suspect who killed Mills-Good at point blank range while he walked on Rock Street to school. Jadyn Ortiz, 19, of Fall River, Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, of Fall River and Giovanni Nunes, 18, of Fall River have been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and are being held on bail, as of this writing. Here is the latest.

The man accused of stabbing a fellow resident at a Fall River rooming house was held without bail in Fall River District Court on Monday. Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado, 42, of 234 Tripp St., stood in the dock as a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf on a charge of murder. He is due back in court in May.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Sweet bread challenge results are in. See which SouthCoast bakery took top prize

The sweetest competition around has come to an end, and a winner has been crowned.

A friendly food fight spearheaded by Viva Fall River and New Bedford Food Tours asked the SouthCoast to choose a favorite sweet bread, and residents stepped up to the tasty challenge.

Owner Louise Fournier shelves sweet bread at Lou's Bakery on East Main Street in Fall River on March 21, 2024.

Here's the bakery that took the top prize.

Fall River's Nite Owl diner could soar with a new owner

Could the Nite Owl diner be poised to make a soaring return?

Joseph Nasrallah, the owner of the tiny 1956 restaurant iconic in the city’s Flint neighborhood, is hoping to sell the property at 1680 Pleasant St., which includes the diner and the lot behind it.

The Nite Owl diner is at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Fall River, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Here's how potential renovations could go for this historic city spot.

Former Fall River Boston Market could see new life as BBQ owner considers buying site

Taunton's award-winning Kinfolks BBQ appears to be eyeing a now-vacant Fall River spot as its next home.

"I was out window shopping for a second location, this is available in Fall River what you’ll think?" reads a post Monday, March 18, on Kinfolks' Facebook page, which featured a photo of the recently closed Boston Market at 30 12th St.

The former Boston Market location 30 12th St., Fall River.

Kinfolks owner Sylvester English confirmed Thursday that he has put in a bid to purchase the property.

NBA superstar Lebron James and 8 other celebrities with a taste for Fall River fashion

When basketball superstar Lebron James made history as the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points, he carried a piece of Fall River with him — a Vanson Leathers jacket designed with luxury brand Aimé Leon Dore.

But he's not the only celebrity who's been photographed wearing Vanson products.

Here are a few more, in the words of Herald News Digital Producer Dan Medeiros, who have been wearing Vanson and "looking extremely cool as hell."

LePage's Seafood founder dies, leaving 'lifelong legacy' of popular Fall River restaurant

A familiar face and well-known Fall River restaurateur passed away this past week.

Eric LePage, longtime owner of LePage's Seafood and Grille along with his wife Carol, died Monday, March 18, at Saint Anne's Hospital following a brief illness, according to his obituary. He was 72 years old.

In this 2022 photo, Carol and Eric LePage say goodbye to their 439 Martine St. restaurant, LePage's Seafood and Grille in Fall River, deciding to retire after 34 years. Eric LePage died Monday, March 18, 2024, following a brief illness.

The popular seafood restaurant was described in his obituary as "Eric's true passion," serving as a second home to the LePages and others across the SouthCoast for many years.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

