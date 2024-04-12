Winner of Honor Flight raffle to be announced Sunday, April 14, at 'Spirit of America Bike and Car Show'

Apr. 11—GRAND FORKS — Raffle tickets that were sold to support the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/ Minnesota contain some incorrect information, according to Don Roberts, a volunteer for the program.

The green raffle tickets, which sold for $10 each, display an incorrect sponsor and event date, Roberts said. The Boardwalk Bar and Grill was the prize sponsor when the tickets were printed, but that restaurant has closed and Harry's Steakhouse has stepped forward as the sponsor providing the $350 cash prize.

The ticket also displays the Spirit of America Bike and Car Show — during which the raffle winner is announced — as occurring the first weekend in May. But the event, hosted by the Red River Valley Motorcyclists, had to be rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14, at the Alerus Center.

The winner of the raffle that supports the Honor Flight will be announced at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the show, Roberts said.

The show hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; kids 12 and younger will be admitted free of charge with a paying adult.

Winners of another, separate raffle — sold with white tickets — will also be announced at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Those raffle tickets, sold at $50 each, are for the chance to win dozens of prizes, worth altogether about $100,000. Proceeds from this raffle will support the Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial, Journey Home Animal Rescue, Red River Valley Community Action, the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN, and many other charities, organizers say. Tickets may be purchased online at

https://rrvmnd.org/raffleprizes/

.

Area veterans are encouraged to apply for a seat on Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN, which takes vets on a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to visit war memorials and other historical landmarks in the nation's capital.

For more information or to purchase the $10 tickets for the Honor Flight raffle, call Roberts at (701) 746-8261. He is also available to help veterans who want to apply to participate in a future Honor Flight, he said.