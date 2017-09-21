Winner of $338 Million Powerball Jackpot Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child

A New Jersey man who hit the Powerball jackpot in 2013 now faces a child sexual assault charge.

Pedro Quezada became a millionaire overnight when he purchased a lottery ticket worth $338 million.

Watch: Is This Maryland's Luckiest Man? Lottery Player Wins Big For the Third Time

But on Wednesday, the 49-year-old Dominican immigrant was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

According to prosecutor Camelia Valdes, the victim was between 11 and 14 years old when the alleged assaults occurred. Quezada resided in Passaic at the time, Valdes said.

First-degree aggravated sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. Eighty-five percent of the sentence has to be served before a parole hearing can take place. That same condition applies to second-degree sexual assault, which carries a maximum term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child carries a maximum term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Quezada, who moved to the U.S. 30 years ago, took a $152 million lump sum payment after taxes.

At a press conference following the win, he told reporters, "My life has changed... It will not change my heart."

Watch: See Woman's Reaction as She Learns She Won $2 Million Lottery Jackpot

Quezada's attorney, Steven Wukovits, told The Record on Wednesday that the allegations have com as a result of his wealth.

"He has money," Wukovits said. "That's why he's being targeted in this case."

Watch: Is This Maryland's Luckiest Man? Lottery Player Wins Big for the Third Time

Related Articles: