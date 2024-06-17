Winnebago County employees will observe Juneteenth for the first time in 2024. Here’s what’s planned in Oshkosh and Neenah.

OSHKOSH – June 19, Winnebago County employees will join together to observe Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The event will take place at noon on the front steps of the Winnebago County Courthouse, 415 Jackson St., facing Jackson Street and is open to the public.

A second observation will be held at the Neenah Human Services Building, 211 N. Commercial St., at 4 p.m.

The highlight of the event will be a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation and Galveston General Orders No. 3 from Major General Gordon Granger, which informed Galveston, Texas, of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. This historic document marked a significant moment in American history and is now celebrated as Juneteenth.

County Executive Jon Doemel will also be present at the event to deliver remarks on the significance of Juneteenth and its importance.

“Juneteenth is not only a celebration of freedom, but also a reminder that we must continue to fight for equality and justice for all,” Doemel said in a news release. “I am proud that Winnebago County is recognizing this important holiday, and I encourage everyone to join us in honoring this day.”

Juneteenth has been observed by Black Americans since its inception but has gained more recognition in recent years as communities across the country have started to recognize it as an official holiday. This year marks an important milestone as it is the first time Winnebago County employees will observe Juneteenth.

In the event of heavy rain, the events will be move inside the courthouse and Neenah Human Services Building.

Winnebago County offices in Oshkosh may be closed from noon to 12:45 p.m. June 19 to attend the observation. Offices in Neenah may be closed at 4 p.m. for the day.

