Wingstop is coming to Topeka. Here's what we know about it.

Wingstop is slated to open next month in the Brookfield Plaza Shopping Center on Wanamaker Road in southwest Topeka.

"The first franchised Wingstop location opened in 1997, and by 2002, we had served the world one billion wings. It’s flavor that defines us and has made Wingstop one of the fastest growing restaurant brands" its website said.

"Wingstop is proud to serve up flavor in Kansas."

The new Wingstop at 2121 S.W. Wanamaker Road will officially open in April.

When will the new Wingstop open?

Plans call for the business, 2121 S.W. Wanamaker Road, to open in April, said a member of a renovation crew working there Friday afternoon.

What will be the business hours for the new Wingstop?

Lettering on the front door indicated it will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

A new PepperJax Grill could be seen doing business Friday at 2027 S.W. Wanamaker Road, north across S.W. 21st Street from its former location, which is where the new Wingstop will be located.

Topeka's first Wingstop location is slated to open in April of this year.

How many Wingstops are in Kansas?

There are 10 Wingstops in Kansas, with the closest to Topeka being the Lawrence location at 2233 Lousiana St,. Suite G.

Other locations include the following places:

Kansas City.

Mission.

Salina.

Wichita.

Olathe.

Shawnee.

Manhattan.

Overland Park.

The Capital-Journal didn't immediately hear back from Wingstop on Friday afternoon.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

Tim Hrenchir contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Wingstop is coming to Topeka with S.W. Wanamaker spot to open in April