Wings and Stings: Scorpion Falls From Overhead Bin on United Flight, Attacks Passenger

As if this week wasn't bad enough for United, the embattled airlines has another crisis on its hands as a man was stung by a scorpion on a recent flight.

Read: Between Pepsi, United and Spicer, Who Apologized Better?

The ordeal began on the flight from Houston, Texas, to Calgary, Canada, when Richard Bell, who was traveling with his wife Linda in business class, felt something land on him from the ceiling.

“Something fell on my head so I grabbed it,” he recalled to Inside Edition. “My neighbor said, ‘That's a scorpion, they're dangerous.’ So I dropped it on my tray, then I went to grab it again and that's when I got stung.”

His wife said the scorpion stung him “right by the nail bed.”

Bell, who was returning from vacation, said he killed the scorpion with a shoe and flight attendants flushed it down the toilet.

United told Inside Edition: “Our crew immediately consulted with a physician on the ground who provided guidance. Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived. We reached out to the customer to apologize."

Read: Did United Airlines CEO Get Preferential Treatment When He Received Heart Transplant?

The pilot also made an announcement that someone was stung by a scorpion, and a flight attendant.

United has been the subject of controversy since the forced removal of Dr. David Dao, who suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost teeth as he was dragged of a plane Sunday night for refusing to give up his seat.

Watch: Daughter of United Victim Sounds Off on Airline as His Horrific Injuries Are Revealed

Related Articles: