Wings restaurant closed after employees say customers got into shootout over $5

A DeKalb County wings restaurant is closed Wednesday morning after employees say two regular customers got into a shootout.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings spoke with the employees at Atlanta’s Best Wings off Covington Highway, where police have blocked off the parking lot.

The employees told Jennings that two men came into the store and got into an argument. They said one man went outside, then came back in and demanded back a $5 tip he had just given the employee.

The two men continued arguing and shot at each other, according to witnesses. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police to confirm the men’s conditions.

The employees said at least 10 shots were fired in total. Other customers were inside but no one else was hurt.

One customer who lives in the area told Channel 2 Action News that he pulled up to the restaurant to pick up his order when he was told to leave the store.

“I just happened to pull up here and get some hot wings when I saw a guy laying on the ground. I just walked in to get the wings and the guy told me to get out the store. Next thing I know, police are swarming the place,” he said.

