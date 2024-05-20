New wing restaurant coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Chicken lovers will now have a new spot to get their fix in the Circle City.

A spokesperson from Wingstop confirmed to WDHN that the company plans to set up shop at 104 Rock Bridge Road, Suite 2, between Starbucks and Jersey Mikes.

The company gave a projected opening timeline in July but not a specific date.

