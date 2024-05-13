Right-wing Israelis block aid to Gaza coming from the West Bank

Israelis stand near the site where humanitarian aid trucks were vandalized near the Tarqumiya Checkpoint, on their way to the Gaza Strip. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Right-wing Israeli activists attempted to block the transport of aid via Jordan to the Gaza Strip by holding up trucks at the border between the West Bank and Israel on Monday, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

The Times of Israel reported that four activists of the Tzav 9 group, which opposes sending aid to the Gaza Strip for as long as Israelis are held hostage, had been arrested.

The activists, numbering around 100, are reported to have pulled aid out of the trucks onto the road at the Turkumiya checkpoint between the southern West Bank and Israel.

A general view of vandalized humanitarian aid trucks near the Tarqumiya Checkpoint, which were on their way to the Gaza Strip. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa