Winery lawsuit settlement talks continue

Mar. 17—MAPLETON — Settlement talks continue in a federal lawsuit brought by nearly a dozen wineries in Peninsula Township against the township's zoning ordinance.

Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — a trade association also called Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trails — and 11 wineries won what Joe Infante, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, called a major win when Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court's western Michigan division rejected numerous defenses the township raised. Maloney also ruled against some of the same defenses and others that nonprofit and intervening defendant Protect the Peninsula raised.

While the township and Protect the Peninsula argued that the wineries and association waited too long to challenge laws that are in some cases more than 20 years old, Maloney wrote in an opinion filed Tuesday that laws in force and which act as an ongoing violation to constitutional rights can still be challenged regardless of any statute of limitations.

Those limitations would only limit the damages a challenger could recover if they prevail in court, Maloney wrote. Same goes for the township and nonprofit's defense of laches, which bars someone from bringing a delayed lawsuit if the court finds that delay harms the defendants.

Infante said he didn't believe the issues that Maloney left for trial — like whether the wineries waived their rights to challenge zoning conditions put upon their special use permits, for one — posed major obstacles to the plaintiffs.

"That order, we take that as just a huge victory for the wineries," he said.

Protect the Peninsula attorney T. J. Andrews called the order "unusual," adding there were some "internal contradictions" she was still trying to understand. For one, the contention that Peninsula's ordinance presented a continuing violation cited a case where a court had ruled against an ordinance in a previous and separate lawsuit.

For another, the ruling seemed to allow plaintiffs to wait decades to sue after some injury, so long as they only sought damages for the three years prior to their filing suit, Andrews said.

Settlement talks will continue on March 27, about a month before a trial is set for a lawsuit the wineries and association filed in October 2020.

Township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said paternity leave kept him from taking part in settlement talks held Wednesday, but he's looking forward to the next round.

"I think the fact that they've been extended, to me, speaks to progress or potential progress," he said.

While court rules require those talks happen behind closed doors, Wunsch said he trusted the board to reach a compromise Peninsula's residents should find acceptable.

Wunsch said he hadn't seen the latest rulings, referring questions to township counsel. One attorney, Christopher Patterson, referred questions to attorneys Bogomir Rajsic or Thomas McGraw, messages for both of whom were left this week.

It's not the first attempt to settle the case, and after the township board rejected one agreement in October 2021, Maloney agreed with the plaintiffs that the township should be fined. An argument over how Peninsula's previous attorney handled those settlement talks is one part of a malpractice lawsuit the township recently brought against former legal counsel.

Maloney agreed in 2022 that some of the township's previous rules, like barring amplified music, requiring certain wineries use at least 85 percent of peninsula-grown grapes and placing limits on guest activities were unconstitutional.

But in February, he ruled that part of the previous ordinance wasn't preempted by state laws, while others were. For one, townships have the authority to set closing hours for wine tasting rooms earlier than the 2 a.m. cutoff in state law for liquor license-holders, Maloney wrote.

However, Peninsula can't ban winery chateaus from cooking for off-site catering in their kitchens, since state law allows this for any restaurant that has a catering license, Maloney wrote. Nor can Peninsula ban amplified music outright, whereas volume limits are OK.

In that same ruling, Maloney ruled municipal governments are immune from paying damages when a plaintiff raises a state law preemption claim. Only governments that act entirely outside of their legal authority waive this protection, whereas state law permits townships to adopt zoning ordinances.

Andrews said Maloney's rulings could reduce the amount of damages the wineries and association could claim, potentially by millions.

The plaintiffs already reduced that amount once to $135 million, following an amendment to an expert's first estimate of $203 million.

But Andrews said she could only guess as to how much Maloney's rulings might impact the amount if the wineries and association should prevail in court, she said. That's because the revised damages estimate isn't available to the public — a fact that irked Andrews and some township residents.

Infante said he doubted Maloney's decision would have much impact on the damages the plaintiffs could claim, since they could still seek them under different legal theories the judge left open to them.

Upcoming settlement talks are set to take place in Traverse City, although the venue wasn't yet determined, Andrews said. She anticipated the township board will call a special meeting for that date to consider a settlement offer, should one emerge.

Wineries in the suit are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.

Plaintiffs also include companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars.