On wine: Varietals from around the globe deliver delight

What does a crazy-quilt of wines from Argentina, Portugal, France, New Zealand, and New Mexico have in common? More than you might expect: quality, value, unique interpretations of familiar varietals — and more than a few delights.

We tasted 2022 Esporao Reserva White, 2023 Legende De Bonpas Luberon Blanc, Vara Silverhead Rose (NV), 2021 Trapiche Tesoro Malbec, Warre’s Heritage Ruby Port and Dow’s 20 Year Tawny Port.

Argentine wines have a reputation for consistency and over-delivering quality and value. Domaine Bousquet — one of Argentina’s leading producers of organic wines — has long been a favorite. Check out 2023 Domaine Bousquet Unoaked Chardonnay and experience chardonnay unencumbered by wood. If reds are more to your taste, 2022 Domaine Bousquet Malbec delivers red berry flavors with mellow tannins. $13.

Trapiche Winery is another Argentine producer to watch. 2021 Trapiche Tesoro (“treasure” in Spanish) Chardonnay displays creamy, apple/citrus qualities. 2021 Trapiche Tesoro Malbec is another winner and is marked by red fruit, vanilla, and smooth tannins. $15

Argentina’s 2021 Trivento Reserve Maximum Red Blend is a blend ofcabernet sauvignon and malbec, Trivento maxes out the flavor and value on this silky smooth quaffer. It's a great party wine. $12

New Zealand rivals Argentina for some of the best wine value in the Southern Hemisphere. Juggernaut Sauvignon Blanc displays the lush, vibrant grapefruit/passionfruit character for which New Zealand is famous. Bring on the seafood. $17

Back in the Old World — and vineyards don’t get much older than those from Portugal — countless indigenous varietals and rich wine making traditions are the norm. 2022 Esporao Reserva White and 2021 Esporao Reserva Red are each blends of unique local grapes and both will get your attention with their style and layers of flavor. $23

France’s Rhone Valley is another wine region steeped in history and renowned wines. 2023 Chateau Mourques du Gres is a mouth-watering blend of mostly grenache blanc and is full of lush fruit. $15. Compare Chateau Mourques with 2022 Legende De Bonpas Luberon Blanc, which is another delicious white blend from the southern Rhone. Chardonnay drinkers will be impressed — and what a steal. $12

Rounding out this delightful dozen are a pair of impressive sparkling wines from Vara Winery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yes, New Mexico. Vera’s Silverhead Brut (NV) and Silverhead Rose (NV) are a unique blend of Spanish wine combined with domestic wine produced in New Mexico. Both use the classic Champagne Method (secondary fermentation in the bottle). $25/28

Steve Prati is Franklin-based wine consultant: www.steveswinecellar.com

Port comes in four distinctive styles

Port is a fortified wine made by adding alcohol to fermenting wine — stopping the fermentation process by killing yeast and leaving behind residual sugar and giving port its distinctive sweetness.

Port takes its name from the city of Oporto, in the Duro region of northern Portugal, where 17th century wine merchants began adding brandy to shipments of wine to preserve it on its way to England. What started as an expedient way of stabilizing wine soon found a receptive market in England and later, the American colonies.

Modern America tends to associate port with stuffy dinner parties and private clubs — or worse, think of port only as a cooking wine (cooking port contains added salt, to avoid incurring beverage alcohol tax). Traditional port is sipping stuff and often undergoes a lengthy and often costly aging process.

Four styles of port have emerged over the centuries: Ruby Port matures mostly in the bottle and is ruby red and fruity. Tawny Port develops a nutty flavor and color over years of barrel aging. Vintage Port is made from only select years and ages in the bottle. And White Port, like white wine, is golden in color and lighter in style.

Warre’s Fine White Port: floral aromas, fruity/almond flavors. $19

Warre’s Heritage Ruby Port: full body, red fruit character. $19

Warre’s Optima 10 Year Tawny: rich caramel/nut features. $34 (500ml)

Dow’s 10 Year Tawny Port: raisin/fig flavors followed by nutty finish. $45

Dow’s 20 Year Tawny Port: elegant, complex, layered butterscotch, crème brûlée, dried fruit. $78

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: On wine: Varietals from around the globe deliver delight