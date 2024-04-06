How windy is it? Xcel Energy to cut power due to fire risk, including Fort Collins area

A map from the National Weather Service shows wind gusts across Colorado on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

With winds of up to 100 mph expected in Colorado on Saturday, Xcel Energy is cutting off power to some customers in northwest Fort Collins, Laporte, Larimer County and beyond.

A planned outage starting around 3 p.m. Saturday could cut power to places in northwest Fort Collins and Laporte, Poudre Fire Authority posted on its Facebook page. The outage could extend through at least noon Sunday, PFA said.

The outage includes the Colorado State University Foothills Campus, a university social media account announced Saturday morning.

Power to the west Fort Collins campus will be turned off Saturday afternoon, a message from the CSU Police & Safety social media account on X.com posted.

Xcel Energy announced late Saturday morning that it was notifying some customers in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Jefferson, Broomfield and Douglas counties that power would be cut Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

It affects about 55,000 customers total, primarily in Boulder County, but also in "small sections" of the other counties, it noted on its website.

"Safety of our communities, customers and crews is our top priority. Due to the exceptionally high winds and the high risk of wind-driven wildfires, we will be shutting off power to a limited set of customers," the utility posted on X.com.

"This is an action to decrease the risk of wildfires, though outages may persist beyond the heightened wind and fire risks," Xcel's post said.

Xcel Energy had warned late Friday it might need to cut power to some lines to deal with high winds.

"With this weekend's extremely high winds created elevated wildfire risk, we may need to temporarily de-energize powerline, turning of electrical service to customers in certain areas of Boulder, Gilpin and Jefferson counties," the utility provider said on the X.com social media platform. "Turning off customers' power is not something we take lightly, but intended to decrease the risk of wildfire."

Xcel said it would attempt to contact affected customers directly.

Outages will last until at least noon Sunday and likely longer because crews have to physically inspect the power lines, Xcel said.

To prepare for an outage, Xcel suggests gathering a kit with:

Flashlights

Batteries

Portable charger

A phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Bottled water and non-perishable food

Manual can opener

First aid kit

Extension cords for partial outages

Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors

How to track and report power outages in Larimer County

While Fort Collins Utilities provides power to much of Fort Collins city limits, it doesn't cover the entire area.

Xcel also provides electricity in the Fort Collins area.

Outside of Fort Collins, Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association provides power to much of Larimer County.

You can track outages by Xcel at www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap.

You can track outages for Fort Collins Utilities here. The vast majority of power lines in Fort Collins are buried underground, but the lines bringing power from Platte River Power Authority to the city are not.

Track outages within Poudre Valley REA here.

To report unplanned power outages, use these phone numbers:

Estes Park Power and Communications: 970-586-5335

Fort Collins Utilities: 970-221-6710

Longmont Power and Communications: 303-776-0011

Loveland Water and Power: 970-962-3000

Xcel Energy: 800-895-4999

Poudre Valley REA: 800-432-1012

What to expect with wind Saturday and Sunday

"Winds are just beginning to pick up in/near the foothills. It's just the start − it will get much worse through tonight!"

That was the message from the National Weather Service in Boulder on Saturday morning, ahead of a day expected to bring wind guts of 100 mph in some places.

A map of expected peak wind gusts in Colorado for April 6, 2024.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of Colorado, including Larimer County, from 8 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

A red flag warning, which is an alert for higher likelihood of fire spreading, is also in effect from noon Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for the lower parts of Larimer, Boulder and northwest Weld counties.

"Don't burn or do anything to make sparks," the National Weather Service said in another post on X.com.

The strongest winds are expected from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, with 80 mph gusts likely, the NWS said, and 100 mph gusts possible in the foothills. Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected on the northeast plains.

In Fort Collins, winds could reach around 70 to 75 mph.

Here's a map showing the progression of wind speeds, created by the National Weather Service.

🕵️👀Interested in the arrival time of high winds at your specific location?



Check out this animation of expected wind progression from midnight tonight - 6 am Sunday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/RhoQAbA110 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2024

Here's the weekend forecast for Fort Collins

According to the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Strong winds. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

Sunday: Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Strong winds. Highs 47 to 55. Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Early next week should bring highs near 60 and some chances for precipitation.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How windy is it in Colorado? Xcel Energy is cutting some power