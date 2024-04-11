Windy, wet weather

TechCrunch

After 10 weeks of being absent from the platform, Taylor Swift's music has returned to TikTok -- or at least her more recent songs and "Taylor's Version" cuts, since she owns those masters. Taylor Swift's music, and music from all artists signed to Universal Music Group, was pulled from TikTok when the two parties were unable to come to a renewed licensing agreement. UMG published a scathing press release accusing TikTok of trying to "bully" the label into accepting a deal worth less than its previous one.