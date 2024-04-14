Feeling good outside Sunday ahead of strong storms after dark

TODAY: Mild, Breezy. Hi 75. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms After Sunset, Some Severe. Lo 55. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mild, Mostly Sunny. Hi 73. Lo 58.

Things are looking much better for Sunday. While the winds return to make things breezy again, highs do climb into the mid 70s by Sunday afternoon. Probably one of nicest days we’ll see this week. The nighttime will shift things dramatically, as a line of storms will move through the region after sunset. To this point the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued an enhanced outlook for parts of Western and Central Pennsylvania, including part of the Midstate. Counties furthest north and west will be at the greatest risk, with the threat decreasing closer to the Maryland border. The timing will be from 8p-12am, with the last showers leaving the area by 2am. The primary hazard type will be damaging winds, although hail cannot be ruled out. A rogue spinup tornado is also possible. Storms will be strongest upon entering the Midstate, gradually weakening the closer they get to the Maryland border. We will continue to track the situation and keep you updated throughout the day.

The work week starts nice with dry weather and highs in the low 70s before things gradually cool into the upper 50s by Saturday. A few shower chances show up later in the week from Wednesday through Saturday.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain

