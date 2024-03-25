Windy Monday, severe threat overnight
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
These fan faves have the Internet buzzing — and most of them are under $50.
If you're looking to clean up and organize your garage this spring, check out these great deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to help you do just that!
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Two senators are asking the office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify the contents of intelligence briefings about TikTok and ByteDance,
A team of university security researchers has found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys, exposing the Mac’s private data to hackers.
On Monday, the Biden administration announced that six new countries had joined an international coalition to fight the proliferation of commercial spyware, sold by companies such as NSO Group or Intellexa. Now, some investors have announced that they too are committed to fighting spyware. In the last couple of years, the U.S. government has led an effort to limit or at least restrain the use of spyware across the world by putting surveillance tech makers like NSO Group, Candiru and Intellexa on blocklists, as well as imposing export controls on those companies and visa restrictions on people involved in the industry.
The Kings provided no timetable for Kevin Huerter's return.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $160 as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
In Monday’s keynote at Nvidia's GTC 2024 event, CEO Jensen Huang kept repeating the phrase "AI factory." “In the last Industrial Revolution, the raw material that went into the factory was water,” Huang told TechCrunch in an interview after the keynote. “There’s a new Industrial Revolution happening in these [server] rooms: I call them AI factories,” Huang said.
The stories you need to start your day: SCOTUS blocks Texas immigration law again, March Madness begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
John Collins got put on a wild poster on Monday night, and had to leave the game due to a head injury.
OG Anunoby is out due to a post-surgical flare-up in his right elbow, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.