Windy Monday followed by sunny week for Northern California residents, NWS says

(FOX40.COM) — Seasonably warm weather has permeated the Sacramento region over the past week, and it seems those conditions are expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS recently released its forecast for the upcoming week and expects the Sacramento Valley to consistently see temperatures between 70 and 85 degrees for the next seven days. The agency stated there may be some cloudy weather toward the end of the week.

“Seasonably warm, mostly dry weather with periods of breezy winds,” NWS said.

In the Foothills, temperatures are expected to hover between the high 60s and mid-70s for most of the week, while the mountains may see temperatures dip into the low 60s on Monday and Saturday.

These expected conditions will continue a trend of warm days but cool nights in the Sacramento Valley after the highest recorded temperature in the past week was 88 degrees on Wednesday, which was followed by a 59-degree night.

NWS added that Sunday night and Monday are expected to see “gusty north winds” throughout the Sacramento Valley with gusts forecasted to hit speeds above 20 mph into Monday afternoon.

NWS uses recent rise in temperatures to remind Northern California residents of water safety

As peak fire season approaches, NWS is using the upcoming windy weather to remind residents throughout California that dry conditions and gusty winds can elevate the potential for fires.

Californians are asked to dispose of matches properly, keep vehicles off dry grass, and avoid using outdoor equipment that creates sparks on Monday.

