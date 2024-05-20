Windy and hot Monday around New Mexico

Monday morning is clear and quiet. Skies will be mostly sunny for the morning, and winds will stay light until late-morning/midday. It will be a windy afternoon across the state, with 35 to 50 mph gusts for the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico, and winds up to 35 mph on the far east side of the state.

Red flag warnings will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and west, due to the strong winds, very dry surface air, and above average temperatures. Wildfires can ignite and spread rapidly today. A few dry storms, and virga are expected in the northern and western mountains and Four Corners from the late afternoon through tonight. The best chance for any rain to make it to the ground will be in the high terrain.

