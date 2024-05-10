Windy Friday morning, showers and storms for the weekend

It is a windy Friday morning in the middle Rio Grande Valley, especially in the Metro. The winds are coming in from the east, up to 50 mph, and will stay windy through mid-morning. The winds will lighten this afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy today, and we will see more showers in the northern mountains and east mountains this afternoon, with virga and light showers possible in the Metro. Showers and storms will continue through Saturday morning in northern and northeast NM.

Forecast Continues Below

Even more rain will develop Saturday morning across eastern NM. The sun will come out midday in the Metro, allowing more storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Storms will move east/northeast, and the storms will track from the entire Rio Grande Valley to the east plains by evening. The northeast highlands will see the heaviest storm activity through the evening and night. Temperatures will stay cooler on Saturday in eastern NM.

Sunday will be a warmer and drier day, with a chance for isolated storms developing in the mountains, and moving southeast to the adjacent lower elevations.

