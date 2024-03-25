Windy, dry conditions lead to 2 wildland fires near Bemidji

Mar. 24—BEMIDJI — Two wildland fires broke out near Bemidji on Friday afternoon due to high winds and dry conditions in the area.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to a report of a large wildland fire 12 miles north of Bemidji on Birchmont Beach Road in Turtle River Township.

"Before our arrival, firefighters were notified that a barn was fully involved in the fire," Sherwood explained.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large wind-driven wildland fire and a barn-type structure fully involved in fire. It was also discovered that multiple vehicles were on fire, and two other residential structures were threatened by fire, the release said.

Firefighters pulled a 2 1/2-inch handline and immediately extinguished the barn fire. As additional crews arrived, firefighters were assigned structure protection and fire extinguishing duties throughout the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours, with 36 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment. The barn structure and its contents are a total loss.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental, Sherwood said.

Immediately after wrapping up at the Birchmont Beach Road fire, at 4:30 p.m., the fire department responded to a wildland fire 9 miles east of Bemidji on Elliot Road in Frohn Township.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a wildfire that had spread to multiple items, including a trailer and a temporary structure, the release said.

Firefighters pulled a 1 3/4-inch handline and immediately began suppression efforts, protecting a nearby structure. As additional crews arrived, two more 1 3/4-inch handlines attack lines were pulled and assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour, with 31 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment.

The structure, trailer and other items were a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation but also appears to be accidental.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office assisted at both scenes.