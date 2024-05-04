Windy conditions on the way

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Springtime in Colorado usually means the arrival of some unsettled weather, and early next week will be no different. A nearby storm system will encourage a couple of very windy days to kick off the work week.

The center of that storm system, as of Saturday, is still over one thousand miles away. As it tightens up, and becomes more organized, our winds will strengthen in response. The system itself is expected to start moving over the Rockies late Sunday into early Monday.

Windy conditions were noted on Friday and Saturday of this week. Above are some of the top reports from those two days.

Looking forward, the wind should be fairly continuous for the next few days. Generally speaking, gusts of 35+ mph will be possible late Saturday and Sunday.

By early Monday morning, the wind will really start to whip through the region. Gusts of 45+ mph will be possible as the bulk of the system begins tor progress through the area. During this time elevated fire danger will also be possible.

Even beyond Monday, Tuesday looks like it will be rather windy too. Once again, gusts of 45+ mph will certainly still be possible across Southern Colorado.

With such a busy week of wind, and potentially high fire danger ahead, be sure to stick with the FOX21 Storm Team for future weather updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.