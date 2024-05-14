Windward Oahu, section of Maui under flood warnings; more rain on the way

May 13—1/3

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Waiahole Poi Factory is flooded with stormwater amid a flash flood warning for Oahu.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Windward Oahu is under a flash flood warning. Shown here, vehicles drive through stormwater at the intersection of Kamehameha and Kalanianaole Highways today.

COURTESY NOAA/STAR

The radar today shows heavy rain clouds forming over Windward Oahu.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reports that the Kailua-bound Pali Highway will be closed from Waokanaka beginning at 6 p.m. for slope stabilization work outside the second tunnels.

Kalaniaole Highway at Kapaa Quarry Road remains closed.

Kamehameha Highway at Waikane, Waiahole and Kaalaea Bridge is open along with the ramp to Kamehameha from the H-3 freeway.

4:33 p.m.

The flash flood warning for Oahu has been extended until 7:45 p.m. today.

At 4:33 p.m., the radar showed rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour over Windward Oahu with the heaviest showers from Kaneohe to Waimanalo.

"Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen over the past six hours in the wettest areas, and widespread impactful flooding continues. Road closures remain in place in many areas, with water covering roadways, and landslides also reported. Rainfall rates have decreased over the Kahana and Waiahole area and the stream gauges are showing a gradual decline in these areas," forecasters said.

The flood advisory covers Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

4:20 p.m.

Heavy rains prompted the closure of Loop Road in Maunawili to all traffic near the Auloa Bridge, according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management.

The flooded Auloa Bridge, which crosses over the Maunawili Stream along Loop Road, presents an immediate danger to motorists, officials reported today.

City officials will place barricades at the entrance to the road, which will be closed indefinitely.

4:10 p.m.

As flood warnings and advisories cover large swaths of the islands today, National Weather Service forecasters have also issued a flood watch for the entire state for later this week as a kona low develops.

The flood watch will be in effect from Wednesday "through at least Friday," they said this afternoon.

"A kona low developing north of the state will bring the potential for a prolonged period of heavy rain and thunderstorms over portions of the state from Wednesday through Friday and likely continuing through the weekend," the flood watch says. "Bands of heavy rain will bring a potential for significant flooding, especially in leeward areas."

"Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low-lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain," forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the weather service extended the flood advisory for Leeward Oahu until 7 p.m. today.

"At 3:34 p.m., radar indicated scattered heavy showers all across leeward Oahu and the north shore. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy showers are expected through the afternoon."

The advisory covers Honolulu, Waipio, Kunia, Waikele, Mililani, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Makakilo, Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Aiea, Iroquois Point, Halawa, Nanakuli, Salt Lake, Waianae and Moanalua.

Flood warnings for Windward Oahu and parts of Maui remain in effect.

Today's rain is from a lingering weather system that drenched much of Hawaii since late last week.

3:55 p.m.

The flash flood warning remains in effect for Oahu until 4:45 p.m. today.

At 3:33 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain falling over Windward Oahu with the heaviest showers from Kaneohe to Waimanalo with rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour.

"Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen over the past six hours in the wettest areas, and widespread impactful flooding continues. Road closures remain in place in many areas, with water covering roadways, and landslides also reported," forecasters said.

The warning covers Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

Parts of Maui are also under a flash flood warning until 5:15 p.m.

"At 2:52 p.m., radar indicated very heavy rain over leeward West Maui near Kula and Keokea, moving slowly west toward Wailea," the Maui warning from the National Weather Service said. "The heaviest showers are producing rain rates near 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in normally dry gulches that flow through Wailea."

The warning covers Kihei, Keokea, Kula, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena, Pukalani, Makawao and Haleakala National Park.

Flood advisories remain for Leeward Oahu and Hawaii island. The flood advisory has been extended for the Big Island until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:06 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain falling over portions of Windward and Southeastern Hawaii island with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Heavy showers were spotted over Pahala, prompting rapid rising water in the Paauau Gulch. Heavy showers were also reported near Hakalau with widespread moderate rain elsewhere.

The Hawaii County flood advisory covers Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Volcano, Glenwood, Mountain View, Papaikou, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Orchidlands Estates, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe and Wood Valley.

2:50 p.m.

The flash flood warning for Windward Oahu remains until 4:45 p.m. today.

Flood advisories are in effect for Oahu, Hawaii County and Maui due to excessive rainfall.

The Oahu flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

Minor flooding on roads and streams are expected along with poor drainage in certain areas.

At 12:58 p.m., the radar showed scattered heavy showers all across Leeward Oahu and portions of the North Shore with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy showers are expected through the afternoon.

The advisory covers Honolulu, Waipio, Kunia, Waikele, Mililani, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Makakilo, Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Aiea, Iroquois Point, Halawa, Nanakuli, Salt Lake, Waianae and Moanalua.

OAHU TRAFFIC CLOSURES:

>> Townbound of Kalanianaole has been closed in the area of Kapaa Quarry Road due to a landslide.

>> Halekou Interchange, the ramp from the H-3 to Kamehameha Highway, has been closed.

>> Right lane of Pali Highway Kailua-bound remains closed after the second tunnel.

>> Kamehameha Highway at Waikane, Waiahole, and Kaalaea remain closed.

On Hawaii island, the flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

At 1:56 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over Windward Hawaii island especially over Hilo and Hamakua districts.

The advisory covers Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Papaikou, Honomu, Pepeekeo, Piihonua, Hakalau, Glenwood, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Wainaku and Ookala.

On Maui, the flood advisory is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

At 2:11 p.m., the radar showed heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour upslope areas of Leeward West Maui near Kula and Keokea.

The advisory covers Kihei, Keokea, Kula, Ulupalakua, Wailea, Makena, Pukalani, Makawao and Haleakala National Park.

1:25 p.m.

The flash flood warning for Windward Oahu and the flood advisory for much of Leeward Oahu have been extended this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

"At 1:14 p.m., radar indicated that heavy rain continues to remain nearly stationary over the Koolau mountains and many Windward areas," according to the updated warning that is in effect until 4:45 p.m. "Reports are indicating several road closures including the H-3 off-ramp onto Kamehameha Highway and Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole. Heavy rain will likely continue to persist over the next several hours and additional flooding impacts are expected."

The warning covers Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

Meanwhile, the flood advisory for parts of the North Shore and Leeward and West Oahu has been extended to 4 p.m., the weather service said.

"At 12:58 p.m., radar indicated scattered heavy showers all across Leeward Oahu and parts of the North Shore," the updated advisory said. "Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Additional heavy showers are expected through the afternoon."

The advisory covers Honolulu, Waipio, Kunia, Waikele, Mililani, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Makakilo, Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Aiea, Iroquois Point, Halawa, Nanakuli, Salt Lake, Waianae and Moanalua.

12:43 p.m.

A landslide has prompted the temporary closure of the right lane of Pali Highway after the tunnel on the Kailua side. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and with caution.

11:58 a.m.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 1:45 p.m. for Oahu.

At 11:58 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain remaining nearly stationary over the Koolau mountains and many windward areas. Heavy rain will likely continue over the next several hours and additional flooding is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

11:33 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid Kamehameha Highway by Waiahole and Waikane Valley which is flooded due to heavy rainfall. Both directions of 48-279 Kamehameha Highway have been closed from the bridge before Waikane Valley Road up until the Hygienic Store.

The H-3 off-ramp onto Kamehameha Highway off into Kaneohe has been closed after about a dozen vehicles were reportedly stalled on the flooded roadways.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to drive with caution.

11:22 a.m.

In addition to the flash flood warning for Windward Oahu, Oahu is under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. today.

At 11:05 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain over Leeward and Central Oahu with the heaviest rainfall over the Waianae mountains with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour. Forecasters reported heavy rain showers likely increasing over the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Mililani, Waianae, Kunia, Nanakuli, Waialua, Waikele, Waipahu, Makakilo, Haleiwa, Kapolei, Pearl City, Ewa Beach, Aiea, Halawa, Salt Lake and Moanalua.

"Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action," forecasters said.

10:24 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning for Oahu until 1:45 p.m.

At 10:24 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain staying over the Koolau mountains. Heavy rainfall recently developed over Ahuimanu and Kaneohe to Waimanalo, while also covering the area near Kahana.

Forecasters reported rain gauges indicating occasional bursts of torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches or more per hour falling over already-soaked soils.

Forecasters warned of flooding in drainage, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

"Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry," forecasters said. "Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don't drown."

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for Molokai.

At 10:28 a.m., the radar indicated heavy rainfall over the east Molokai mountains with rain falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

"Halawa stream gauge showed a rapid rise and flooding will be possible downstream of the mountain. Additional heavy showers will be possible through the day," forecasters said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pukoo, Halawa Valley, Ualapue and Kamalo.

9:42 a.m.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. today for Oahu due to heavy rain.

At 9:42 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain staying over the Koolau mountains as the areas of Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Waimanalo saw heavy rainfall.

Forecasters reported rain gauges indicating occasional bursts of torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches or more per hour falling over already-soaked soils.

Forecasters warned of flooding in drainage, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas.

"Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Remember flash flooding can occur well downstream from the mountains," forecasters said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

8 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Oahu until 10:45 a.m. today as heavy rain continues to soak windward areas.

"At 7:22 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu with the heaviest rain along the Koolau mountains between Ahuimanu and Hauula," the updated warning said. "Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is increasing potential for flooding along Kamehameha Highway and road closures will be possible this morning."

The warning areas include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

The overall forecast for the state calls for "brief periods of slow moving showers over some islands through Tuesday," the weather service said. "Some of these showers may become heavy at times especially along the eastern slopes of Oahu and Maui, and the southeastern slopes of the Big Island."

Forecasters are projecting a wet week ahead for Hawaii as the weather system that drenched parts of the islands since late last week is replaced with another system promising more heavy rain.

"On Wednesday the weather pattern trends more unstable as southerly winds develop over the state in response to a kona low approaching the islands from the north," they said today. "Deep unstable tropical moisture will move over all islands from the south, resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. The threats from flooding and thunderstorms will be elevated for all islands from Wednesday into the weekend."

