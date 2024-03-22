These Windsorites (and their dogs) are enjoying a late-season snowfall

Joe McIntosh took his huskies, Pax and Storm, out to enjoy a bit of the snow Windsor-Essex received Friday morning. (Michael Evans/CBC - image credit)

You might have thought winter had come and gone for Windsor-Essex.

But with a dumping of flurries and a travel advisory from Environment Canada, Old Man Winter stuck around for just a little longer. And Windsorites who spoke with CBC weren't about to let the extra dusting of snow go to waste.

"Well it may be the last day of of this kind of weather for my dogs," said Joe McIntosh, who has two Siberian huskies, Pax and Storm.

He says it's been a dry winter for his snow-loving dogs, but they were enjoying the limited flurries at the dog park on Friday.

It was a dream come true for some of Windsor's huskies: Two huskie owners, brought their dogs, Pax, Storm and Boston out to the dog park to take in some of the snow. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"I just have a passion for them. I just like the way they look and their intelligence and their speed," McIntosh explained.

It was a similar story for Shita Parmar, who brought her husky Boston out to the park.

"He loves snow. And this is the only reason why I'm here, it melts, I wanted him to enjoy it properly," she said. "He's having [the time of] his life right now.

"He can stay outside for hours."

Parmar had some advice for Windsorites who woke up and were dismayed by the snow: Take a page of of Boston's book and "just enjoy it."

Windsorite Audrey Standon says she and her boyfriend seized the last little bit of March snow to get in some late-season sledding.

Windsorite Audrey Standon says she and her boyfriend seized the last little bit of March snow to get in some late-season sledding. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Audrey Standon said her boyfriend had the idea to go tobogganing Friday morning, so they took to the hill at Malden Park. While they weren't exactly battling the crowds, Standon said it was worth it.

"Cold, but nice," she said of the conditions. "There's more snow in the city, so we're kind of bummed out when we got here, but we can still go down."

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, warning of snowfall Friday afternoon and evening. The region could receive as much as 10 centimetres of snow.