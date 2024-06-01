Windsor won't appeal ruling ousting its mayor. Here's when town has to have a new one by.

The Windsor Town Board has voted not to appeal the ouster of former Mayor Barry Wilson to the Colorado Supreme Court.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the five remaining members of the board — down by two members from the full seven due to Wilson's resignation from his District 2 seat and the subsequent annulment of his election as mayor — voted unanimously.

A Weld County judge on May 22 sided with Windsor resident Jim Cosner's challenge to the town's interpretation of its rules on term limits, ruling that Wilson was not eligible to run for another term and declaring the seat vacant after Wilson took office. The lawsuit named both Wilson and Town Clerk Karen Frawley.

A statement Thursday by acting Mayor Julie Cline said pursuing an appeal wasn't in the best interest of the town.

"Such appeals can be quite costly, and with no legal precedent to base an appeal on, making the outcome uncertain, it was difficult to justify such an expense with taxpayer funds," Cline said. "Our priority now is to move forward with the business of governance and tackle other issues of importance our community faces."

Wilson told the Coloradoan, "The Town Board has let me and a majority of Windsor voters down. Windsor's best days are not ahead."

Barry Wilson

He previously told the Coloradoan he would appeal. With the town uninterested in joining Wilson, it would mean he would have to fund the appeal himself. He estimated if he went ahead with an appeal, it would cost him $10,000 to $20,000.

During the meeting, residents commenting on the board's deliberations were split between those who wanted the town to appeal and those who did not.

Community members speaking against an appeal said the town shouldn't risk taxpayer money by appealing. They said the point of the challenge wasn't to remove Wilson but to clarify the charter, and the judge's ruling does that.

"Why are we wasting time and money fighting something that a district judge ordered, an impartial party that heard and got all the facts already and did not find or bring any negative recourse up on the town?" said former Mayor Kristie Melendez, who was allowed to run for mayor in 2016 under the same interpretation of the charter. "Obviously the charter has been misinterpreted for years, and the record has finally been made straight."

"I acknowledge ... my run for mayor (in 2016) should have been ruled ineligible, but no one challenged me," she said. "It doesn't matter on whose watched it happened or why. Two wrongs don't make a right."

Those who supported an appeal said doing so would honor the will of voters because a majority supported Wilson over his challenger and fellow board member Jason Hallett. They said because it was city staff who interpreted the charter in they way they did, they shouldn't abandon Wilson now.

"I think it's outrageous that Cosner would object to spending our money when it's his lawsuit that is costing the town money to defend against," Don Stavley said during public comment, referencing a text he said he received from Cosner urging residents to speak up against an appeal. "Not to mention the cost to the town's reputation and integrity."

"The board needs to vigorously defend Ms. Frawley and Mr. Wilson by defending its own past interpretation of the charter," Stavley said.

The town attorney will seek clarification about the ruling's impact on the District 2 vacancy, the statement from Cline said.

After Wilson was elected mayor in April, he resigned his District 2 seat, leaving it open to be filled.

How and when will Windsor's new mayor be chosen?

Windsor's town charter says when there's a vacancy for the mayor's seat, the replacement is chosen from among the current board members and must be done via a two-thirds majority vote of the board.

But whether there could be a special election seems to up for interpretation, Town Attorney Dan Money indicated.

During Wednesday's meeting, he said the charter does not mention the option of a special election for a mayor's seat vacancy, even though it does for a board member vacancy.

How to navigate such conflicts was identified by Money as a potential topic of discussion for the board during the executive session that preceded the board's vote Wednesday.

As far as timing, the charter says a new mayor must be chosen within 60 days of a vacancy. With the vacancy declared May 22, the deadline would be July 21.

How will the District 2 seat be filled?

For the board seat, there are three options outlined in the town charter:

The position can remain vacant if it is less than one year until the next regular municipal election.

The Town Board can select a replacement until the next regular municipal election.

The Town Board can call for a special election.

Will the Town Board try to change the rules in the charter?

The Town Board plans to refer "clarifying" charter language to the voters in April 2026 "to avoid this issue in the future," Cline's statement said.

Why did the board members vote they way they did?

At Wednesday's meeting, board members each made a comment about the reason for their vote:

Julie Cline: "We do have a very large uphill battle to try to get to a win, not a great chance to be able to get that, and also we'd be throwing some more money that could potentially be needed for a special election or for a park or something else."

Jason Hallett: "Based on the legal advice and what we're facing in terms of an appeal ... I don't think it's going to be in the best interest of the town or the taxpayers."

Rick Klimek: "We need to get back to doing the town's business. I don't like being put in the position that we're in, where somebody who doesn't have the best interests of the town at heart appears to have won this battle. But I think we need to get on with getting a mayor appointed and getting District 2 filled."

Lainie Peltz: "Even though it was interpreted in the same manner as Mr. Wilson two previous times, the district judge has said it's not ambiguous and it's two consecutive elected terms ... I find it unfortunate that the previous interpretation of our charter does not constitute a legal precedent because it was not challenged before, in 2004 or 2016. If we have a mayor we can all get behind, I would like to do that. I'm very angry that the will of the voters is being overturned. I'm just very angry at all of this."

Ron Steinbach: "I'm going to support this vote based on the attorney's advice. ... There is no precedent. .. I don't think there's any ill will done by anybody. The advice given was truthful and honest. We're just caught in a quandary. ... An appellate process could be more costly to the voters and there's other actions that could be made by Mr. Wilson also."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor must pick a new mayor, board opts not to appeal judge's ruling