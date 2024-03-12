Windsor Town Board election: Q&A with candidate Ron Steinbach

The Coloradoan sent all Windsor candidates questions to learn more about their priorities and why they're running for office. Below are Ron Steinbach's answers, which have been edited for AP style, length and clarity. You can find the other candidates' questionnaires and more coverage ahead of the election here.

Ron Steinbach is running for the Windsor Town Board and seeking the District 1 seat, which covers far west portions of the town.

Steinbach, a retiree, is the incumbent in District 1 after being appointed to the seat in February 2023.

He is running unopposed in the election, which is Tuesday, April 2.

Question: Have you held elected office before?

Answer: No. (He represents District 1 after being appointed in 2023.)

Q: What is your background?

A: Bachelor's degree in history from DePaul University, Chicago. Master's degree in public administration from University of West Florida, Pensacola.

Q: How long have you lived in Windsor?

A: 16 years.

Q: What makes you qualified to hold a town board seat in Windsor?

A: I am committed to keeping Windsor a healthy, safe and vibrant community. I believe that I understand what it takes to manage a town as it grows from a small to mid-sized community. I believe that my analytical skills give me the ability to see all sides of issues. I am also a good listener. These attributes and abilities will help me to make sound decisions for the town.

Q: What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

A:

Establish a modest “attainable housing” program. Less than 20% of the people who work in Windsor live in Windsor. I would like to see that ratio improve. The cost of housing is one factor that affects this issue.

Acquire open space as buffers for growth and between municipalities. We have collected revenue for about a year now from the sales tax approved by the voters, but at this point it is not sufficient to buy land. I am hopeful that we can make at least one purchase in the next two years.

To the extent practical, limit borrowing for capital improvements. We are forecasted to have some substantial infrastructure investments over the next five to 10 years. While we currently have plans to cover these costs, both through savings and borrowing, limiting borrowing for other projects will provide flexibility and could have a positive effect on future borrowing costs.

Q: What are the top three challenges facing Windsor and what would you do about them?

A:

Increase citizen engagement in District 1. This will be the fourth consecutive uncontested election in our District. I will make an effort to reach out to homeowners association and metro district boards to listen to their concerns and to encourage greater participation in town government.

There is currently a lack of commercial and retail development within District 1. The prime locations are between Interstate 25 and Highland Meadows Parkway. I will work with our Economic Development team to encourage developers and landowners to consider expanding retail and commercial development on currently undeveloped land.

Traffic along Colorado Highway 392 between Highland Meadows Parkway and Colorado Boulevard is steadily getting worse. I will continue to work with town staff to find alternative funding sources to enhance this corridor. Staff has already performed some design work, but this is a state highway, which means that state government has a major say in this project. Also, it will be extremely expensive and, to date, the state has been reluctant to commit funds to it.

Q: Windsor is known as a business-friendly town and has provided incentives in the form of fee waivers and tax share backs. Going forward, what should the town be doing to prepare for future residential and commercial growth?

A: Ensuring that the town has adequate infrastructure (water, sewer, roads, etc.) to support modest growth. Over the last several years the town has established plans to do that. Our goal will be executing the plans already established, and if necessary, make adjustments.

Q: What concessions, if any, should the town board make to acquire land from the Clearview Library District for a future King Soopers grocery store?

A: I cannot comment as this issue is still under negotiation among the parties.

Q: The town is considering asking voters to support a lodging tax. Would you support adding a lodging tax? Why or why not?

A: I do support a lodging tax, although I am uncertain about the best timing. This issue has failed in the past and we must make a strong case if we intend to put a ballot measure in front of voters again. While tourists do bring in additional tax revenue, they also have impacts on town resources (parks, roads, police …). A lodging tax is one method of addressing some of those impacts. In the short term this will be a small revenue stream, but it will grow as more sports and entertainment venues come online.

