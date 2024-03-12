Windsor Town Board election: Q&A with candidate Lainie Peltz

The Coloradoan sent all Windsor candidates questions to learn more about their priorities and why they're running for office. Below are Lainie Peltz's answers, which have been edited for AP style, length and clarity. You can find the other candidates' questionnaires and more coverage ahead of the election here.

Lainie Peltz is running for the Windsor Town Board and seeking the District 3 seat, which covers northern portions of the town.

Peltz is a licensed massage therapist.

Lanie Peltz

She is running unopposed in the election, which is Tuesday, April 2.

Here are Peltz's answers to a questionnaire from the Coloradoan.

Use this map to find your district in Windsor.

Question: Have you held elected office before?

Answer: No.

Q: What is your background?

A: I graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1991 with a BA in math. I've been a licensed massage therapist since June 2000 and have been the sole proprietor of my business since then.

Q: How long have you lived in Windsor?

A: Going on 24 years.

Q: What makes you qualified to hold a town board seat in Windsor?

A: I have been an active member in Windsor throughout the 24 years I've lived here. I am the current chair of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Board. I was appointed to the board in September 2020.

I volunteer through my church, St. Alban's Episcopal Church, and I sing with the Windsor Chamber Chorale.

I have a desire to see Windsor continue to be a thriving community and I want to be a positive voice as we shape Windsor's future.

Q: What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

A:

Improving transportation: Working within Windsor's Comprehensive Plan to improve roadways, intersections, alternate routes around Windsor, encouraging bike use when possible. Enhancing our open space and trails: Keeping the momentum of the excellent work done by our Open Space and Trails department and identifying potential land for acquisition with the money generated through our dedicated tax source to create more Open Space. Sustainable business growth: How do we encourage businesses to invest in our community and how do we encourage our residents to support those businesses? Sales tax revenue is a vital source of income for the town and yet our economic developer is told we still aren't big enough for some businesses to consider coming here. We have many wonderful businesses outside of the downtown area that need our support as well. The Windsor Downtown Alliance is doing a fantastic job spotlighting our downtown businesses and I'd like to see an effort to support the outlying areas, too.

Q: What are the top three challenges facing Windsor and what would you do about them?

A:

Attracting businesses to come to Windsor: Our economic developer is often told that we need to be at 50,000 people before a business will consider coming to Windsor. For those businesses that have set up shop here, we need to encourage our residents to shop local and support these businesses. The perception of rapid growth and lack of foresight regarding infrastructure: The town has guidelines in place for approving developments and many subdivisions were approved years ago. As long as a developer can meet the requirements, those developments will be approved. One way we can "slow growth" is to identify land that can be purchased with our dedicated Open Space and Trails tax revenue. Conversation and negotiations take time, however. Infrastructure projects are identified in our comprehensive plan, and capital projects are prioritized as needed. The town has implemented new communication tools to inform Windsor residents of ongoing and upcoming projects. The 2024 Capital Improvement Plan just came out in the mail and is also available online through windsorprojectconnect.com. Attainable housing: What can we do to support residents in acquiring attainable housing? When our workforce can't afford to live in our community, we lose that workforce. Living in the community in which one works can have a huge, positive impact on people's well-being as well as our environment.

Q: Windsor is known as a business-friendly town and has provided incentives in the form of fee waivers and tax share backs. Going forward, what should the town be doing to prepare for future residential and commercial growth?

A: The town has worked hard on their comprehensive and strategic plans, which identify areas for growth. We need to balance retail and commercial growth with residential growth. The commercial growth brings in the sales tax that we need to sustain and enhance the services and amenities that the town provides. I understand that each commercial project presented to the town includes the return on investment for any sales tax rebate that is negotiated.

We need to continue to encourage businesses to come to Windsor, and we need residents to shop local and support the businesses in our town. I would love to see a marketing plan that includes all businesses located in Windsor.

Q: What concessions, if any, should the town board make to acquire land from the Clearview Library District for a future King Soopers grocery store?

A: I have not been a part of nor privy to the negotiations between the town, the library and Kroger. We do need another grocery store somewhere in Windsor. Negotiations for any commercial project need to be fair and equitable for all the parties involved.

Q: The town is considering asking voters to support a lodging tax. Would you support adding a lodging tax? Why or why not?

A: I do support a lodging tax as long as that tax can be dedicated to offset the impact that visitors will have on our town. They will use our amenities, visit our shops and restaurants, drive on our roads. The tax can be used to offset the increased costs that we will incur for staffing and infrastructure repairs.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor Town Board election: Q&A with candidate Lainie Peltz