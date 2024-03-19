Windsor community members can provide feedback on the town's recruitment process for its next police chief during an event this week.

The town, along with its recruitment partner, Strategic Government Resources (SGR), will host a forum from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

The first hour of the event will involve a group discussion about the recruitment process, and representatives from SGR will gather feedback from attendees on their priorities and expectations for the town's next police chief. The last 30 minutes will be open for attendees to ask any additional questions, according to a news release about the event.

The event is free and no registration is required.

Chief Richard Klimek retired in January after spending 38 years in law enforcement, with six years as Windsor's police chief.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor seeking public input in search for next police chief