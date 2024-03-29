Windsor police are searching for a local man in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Windsor police responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Drive. Police said bystanders reported a person in a pickup truck fired four to seven rounds at a nearby building. No one was hurt, according to police.

A few minutes later, two motorists driving near Weld County Road and Colorado Highway 392 reported a man driving a similar truck brandished a firearm at them, according to a news release. Police say the license plate number they provided was registered to Kyle Bertsch, 39, of Windsor.

Kyle Bertsch

A shelter-in-place order was issued briefly in the area around Gyrfalcon Drive. Police said they believe Bertsch has left the immediate vicinity but should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bertsch is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 195 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford F-350 pickup with Colorado license plates ARD 833. Anyone who sees Bertsch is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated after more information becomes available.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting