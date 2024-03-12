Windsor mayor election: Q&A with candidate Jason Hallett

The Coloradoan sent all Windsor candidates questions to learn more about their priorities and why they're running for office. Below are Jason Hallett's answers, which have been edited for AP style, length and clarity. You can find the other candidates' questionnaires and more coverage ahead of the election here.

Jason Hallett is in a two-way race for Windsor mayor this spring.

Hallett currently represents District 6 on the Windsor Town Board and is retired from the Marine Corps and the private sector.

Jason Hallett

He is running against Barry Wilson, who is the District 2 member of Town Board.

Here are Hallett's answers to a questionnaire from the Coloradoan:

Question: Have you held elected office before?

Answer: Yes, I am currently a Town Board member representing District 6. I am also the liaison for the tree board, Windsor Housing Authority and the chairman of the ad hoc housing committee.

Q: What is your background?

A: Joined the United States Marine Corps at 17, medically retired at 19, I then became a financial adviser and left the industry a few years back to focus on my time as a board member and being a father.

Q: How long have you lived in Windsor?

A: I have lived in Windsor for nine years; however, I have a long history with Windsor starting around 8 years old. I have loved and appreciated this town and I am raising my twins here.

Q: What makes you qualified to hold a town board seat in Windsor?

A: During my time in the Marines, high-pressure decisions were a constant and being able to pivot in fast changing environments. In addition to that, I have a deep understanding of the stressors and difficulties facing our police and how to address the challenges facing them. As a financial adviser I built and maintained relationships and was able to break down difficult topics, allowing for better understanding. I have also been an ambassador for the Vail Veterans Program for several years, putting me in a position to do speaking engagements and fundraising activities. I also currently sit on the Town Board, representing District 6. So I understand how our government works. I liaison to the Tree Board and Windsor Housing Authority. I am also the chairman of the ad hoc housing committee.

Q: What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

A:

Growth: Windsor has grown a lot in the past few years. With growth comes growing pains.

Safety: In 2020 we were ranked No. 1 in Colorado for safety. In 2023 we dropped to No. 4. We need to reinforce our efforts to make Windsor No. 1.

Housing: This is a large issue facing Northern Colorado as a whole. Windsor can be the crown jewel in how to handle housing.

Q: What are the top three challenges facing Windsor and what would you do about them?

A:

Growth: We need to look at growth holistically, ensuring every project that is voted on by the board has a positive impact to the town. Basing growth on the merits of projects individually, not based on growing to grow or slowing growth just to slow it.

Safety: We need to promote programs like secure streets. This program can help our officers gather evidence and track down criminals faster, give an abundance of tools and resources to our officers and bring in more high-quality officers and team members so we can deter criminal activity.

Housing: We can address this issue by having a robust mix of quality housing. We need to partner with the private sector to ensure any residential development meets the needs of the town.

Q: Windsor is known as a business-friendly town and has provided incentives in the form of fee waivers and tax share backs. Going forward, what should the town be doing to prepare for future residential and commercial growth?

A: Preparing our infrastructure, our staff, and our police and first responders.

For infrastructure, this would include ensuring we have water, treatment of our water. Roadways and ensuring our road projects and any growth doesn’t clog our arterial roads. Keeping close contact with our schools to ensure they are ready for any growth to come. Working with our staff to ensure they have enough people and resources to handle any town obligations that come with the growth. Finally, our police and first responders, ensuring they have enough people to keep Windsor safe, making sure they have the tools and resources available; this includes working closely with any new and old developments to promote the secure streets program so our PD can track down criminals faster.

Q: What concessions, if any, should the town board make to acquire land from the Clearview Library District for a future King Soopers grocery store?

A: Because this is in active negotiations and is discussed in executive sessions, I can’t speak to this.

Q: The town is considering asking voters to support a lodging tax. Would you support adding a lodging tax? Why or why not?

A: Yes, a lodging tax benefits our local economy, allowing the town to capture the tourist or transient dollar. However, these dollars need to be specifically used to enhance quality of life in Windsor, not to grow the government.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor mayor election: Q&A with candidate Jason Hallett